Dizgo, August 15

Thursday, August 15, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Delivering an exploison of electro-jam fun on the first night of this year's Alternating Currents festival, the Bloomington, Indiana talents of Dizgo are set to rock Davenport's Redstone Room on August 15, the musicians praised by Space Tapes for "evoking a transcendence of genre: a dizzier disco, filled with a hodge-podge of genres, styles, and technical influences [that's] still, at it’s core, a dance party."

Dedicated to redefining the live experience by blending jamtronica with funk, deep-groove soul, and psychedelic rock, Dizgo is made up of Andrew Pickel on guitar and vocals, Kevin Hinnefeld on bass, keys and vocals, Justin Clark on drums, and Jake Evatt on keys and vocals. These four musicians take audiences on a musical journey that includes intricate compositions and extended improvisation, and the result is something both danceable and introspective: soulful vocals, interweaving analog synths and shredding guitar all of which join forces under the banner of Dizgo. The band has played stand-out performances at festivals such as; Peach Music Festival; Summer Camp Music Festival; Resonance Music Festival; Werk Out Music Festival; and Sonic Bloom Music Festival. The musicians have also supported such touring acts including Goose, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Papadosio, The Main Squeeze, Aqueous, Lespecial, and additional artists.

Following the studio release of 2019’s Deeper and the 2021 release of The Quarantine Compilation, an official live album, Dzigo released tgheir LP Melt this past February. The recording has earned raves, with NYSMusic.com's Daniel Steen writing, "Throughout the multiple genre-bending piece, the band is able to immediately bring us into a world of heavy metal and then at the snap of a finger transition into a buttery funk groove. Eventually this leads into a tranquil bliss that grows into a blistering guitar solo to end the tune. Their songwriting also has pop influences, notably on their tracks 'Honey' and 'Help Is on the Way.' Both of these songs were released as official singles. The album ends with one final bang, 'Whiteout,' [in which] a slow-building spacey introduction leads us into an ear-worm hook that you don’t want to end."

Dizgo plays their headlining engagement at Davenport's Redstone Room on August 15 with an additional set by the Quad-Cities' Flabbergastor, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.