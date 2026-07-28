Dogs in a Pile, August 12

Wednesday, August 12, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their most recent album Distroid that, according to Rock the Body Electric, "touches on everything from prog to country to reggae as the band stretches out and flows," the genre-bending musicians of Dogs in a Pile headline an August 12 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room at Common Chord, the group's output also hailed by Go-Set.net as "fun and jovial, hot and sexy, funky and weird, contemplative and dreamy."

As stated in the band's official biography: "Something organic has been blooming from Asbury Park, New Jersey, and is now making its way around the world. Dogs in a Pile, a band of five twenty somethings with old souls and limitless chops, is waking people up to the timeless and ineffable joys of psychedelic-tinged jazz-funk rock n’ roll.

"This is one of the busiest touring bands of today, averaging 130 live shows per year since 2022. The road has become their creative engine, generating a rapidly growing catalog of original tunes. Distroid, the band’s newest album, is a 10-song collection featuring long-awaited studio versions of some of the Dogs’ most beloved repertoire.

"Dogs in a Pile is guitarist Jimmy Law, guitarist Brian Murray, keyboardist Jeremy Kaplan, bassist Sam Lucid, and drummer Joe Babick. In addition, the Dogs in a Pile community includes the Dog Pound, the group’s extended family of fans across the country.

"Besides being a lyric from the Grateful Dead song, 'He’s Gone,' the name 'Dogs in a Pile' is an apt description of the five-piece band’s stylistic breadth. The sonic image it conjures is a heap of storyteller Americana, bluegrass, jazz improvisation, eccentric instrumental excursions, pop-rock sophistication, and deep-pocket grooves, ranging from funk to Latin to reggae and beyond.

"Distroid features material that has already become staples of the band’s live show. These studio renditions have afforded the group a chance to present the compositions just how they envision them. Distroid offers a cross-section of the Dogs in a Pile essence, tight and tuneful four-minute funk and jazz informed psych-rock songs, and then sprawling 15-minute compositions with intricate unison lines, agile genre-jumping, and dazzling improvisation."

Dogs in a Pile bring their summer tour to Davenport's Redstone Room on August 12, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $28-32, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)223-8642 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.