Dogs in a Pile, February 3

Monday, February 3, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by The Aquarian as employing "a unified approach to performance and songwriting, crafting aural mosaics through adept instrumentation and humble precocity," the New Jersey-based funk, jazz, and rock ensemble Dogs in a Pile headline a February 3 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the group's output also hailed by Go-Set.net as "fun and jovial, hot and sexy, funky and weird, contemplative and dreamy."

Composed of Jeremy Kaplan on vocals and keyboard, Brian Murray on vocals and guitar, Joey Babick on drums, Jimmy Law on vocals and guitar, and Sam Lucid on vocals and bass, Dogs in a Pile is embarking on their “Winter Tour 2025” in support of last year's album's Doggie Bag Volumes I and II, their additional recordings including 2021's Not Your Average Beagle and 2023's Bloom and live album Live 6.23.23.

As stated at the musicians' DogsInAPileOfficial.com Web site, "The sandy shores of Asbury Park, New Jersey are hallowed ground in the Northeast; the rolling waves have ushered generations of venerated musicians to worldwide acclaim. Dogs In A Pile, an eclectic quintet, has emerged as the heir apparent to the town’s rich musical legacy. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the band presents a completely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes eerily reminiscent of the days of yesteryear.

"The Dogs employ a unified approach to performance and songwriting, crafting aural mosaics through adept instrumentation and humble precocity. As avid storytellers, they draw inspiration from personal experiences, balancing life’s foibles with ever-present youthful sanguinity.

"Dogs formed when Jersey Shore native and guitar gun-slinger Jimmy Law began playing with family friend Joe Babick at a young age. Lightning struck when they were introduced to Berklee School of Music student and bass player Sam Lucid, who immediately suggested fellow Berklee student and keyboard player Jeremy Kaplan. The addition of Berklee student Brian Murray in 2019 made for the quintessential final piece in the Dogs’ puzzle.

"A string of sold-out local shows drove the development of a massive Northeast fan base, affectionately known as the Dog Pound. As the band has traversed new territory, their astronomical rise has continued nationwide. Armed with an evolving catalog of material and cultivation of an identity unique to Dogs In A Pile, the quintet is laying down a musical and communal foundation most often associated with the scene’s most beloved acts."

Dogs in a Pile perform their Redstone Room engagement on February 3, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.