Dokken, FireHouse, and Jack Russell's Great White, July 9

Friday July 9, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

After 15 months of darkness, the Quad Cities' amphitheater the TaxSlayer Center is again ready to rock with its special live concert event on July 9: an evening of powerhouse arena rock featuring the legendary lineup of Dokken, FireHouse, and Jack Russell's Great White.

An American glam-metal band originally formed in 1979. Dokken has enjoyed numerous charting singles including "Alone Again," "In My Dreams," and "Burning Like a Flame," and has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Released in 1988, the group's gold-certified live album Beast from the East was nominated for the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1989, and throughout its history, Dokken has recorded 11 studio albums, an EP, six live albums, nine compilation albums, and 36 singles. Three of the band's albums – 1984's Tooth & Nail, 1985's Under Lock & Key, and 1987's Back for the Attack – all achieved platinum certification, with Dokken's additionally charting releases including Breaking the Chains, Dysfunctional, Shadowlife, Lightning Strikes Again, and Broken Bones. The group's current incarnation boasts founder Don Dokken on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, George Lynch and Jon Levin on lead guitar, Chris McCarvill on bass, and Bill “BJ” Zampa on drums.

Formed in Richmond, Virginia before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, the glam-metal musicians of FireHouse signed to Epic Records in 1989 and reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles including "Reach for the Sky." "Don't Treat Me Bad," and "All She Wrote," as well as their signature power ballads "I Live My Life for You," "Love of a Lifetime," and "When I Look Into Your Eyes." At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for Favorite New Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist, and the group continued to release new material into the 2000s, selling more than seven million albums worldwide since their debut. Originally composed of vocalist/keyboardist C. J. Snare, guitarist Bill Leverty, drummer Michael Foster, and bassist Perry Richardson, FireHouse has maintained its original members with the exception of Richardson, who departed in 2000 and was replaced two times before current bassist Allen McKenzie took over in 2004.

With guitarist Robby Lochner, bassist Dan McNay, guitarist Tony Cardenas, and drummer Dicki Fliszar joining their headliner and lead vocalist, Jack Russell's Great White originated in 2002, following co-founder Russell's 15-year tenure with the original Great White band from 1981 to 1996. The original Great White's discography includes nine albums that reached the Billboard 200 album chart and six singles on the magazine's Hot 100, among them the 1989 smash, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," which rose to number five on the Billboard list. Jack Russell's Great White released its debut album He Saw It Comin' in 2017, a recording of originals that CrypticRock.com praised for its "huge amount of variety within the songs.”

Dokken, FireHouse, and Jack Russell's Great White perform their July 9 Moline engagement with a set by special guest Brandon Gibbs, and admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $30-45.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 and visit TaxSlayerCenter.com.