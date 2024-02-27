Dopapod, March 13

Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Composed of keyboardist/vocalist and band co-founder Eli Winderman, guitarist/vocalist Rob Compa, bassist Chuck Jones, and drummer Neal “Fro” Evans, the progressive rockers of Dopapod headline a March 13 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, their signature blend of funk, heavy metal, jazz fusion, progressive rock, and country thus far leading to seven studio albums, four live albums, and innumerable U.S. touring engagements.

Dopapod was formed at Boston's Berklee College of Music in 2008, as a duo with Eli Winderman and original drummer Michelangelo Carubba. They performed in this format around New England for about a year before adding fellow Berklee student Rob Compa on guitar. After another year as a trio, they added Chuck Jones on bass, who, at the time, also had another band and with Winderman called The Actual Proof. Neal Evans subsequently came aboard on percussion after Carubba became the full-time drummer for Turkuaz, and following a brief split with the rockers in 2013 (during which time he was replaced by Scotty Zwang), Evans returned to the group in 2016.

After releasing their debut album Radar in 2009, Dopapod began touring the next year on their own as well as on bills with other artists. The band appeared on the 2015 Bonnaroo lineup and was cited by Rolling Stone as Bonnaroo's “Best-Kept Secret," the magazine comparing them to Phish, Disco Biscuits, and Frank Zappa. Since its inception, Dopapod has released seven studio albums, including 2022's self-titled recording, and all of them boast titles that are palindromes, the others being 2011's Drawn Onward, 2012's Redivider, 2014's Never Odd or Even, 2017's Megagem, and 2019's Emit Time. Dopapod prides itself on presenting albums as experiences meant to be shared out of your speakers and on stage. The group’s hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass, and electronica has packed shows coast-to-coast, and their immersive, expansive vision as a group continues to conjure alchemy nearly 15 years into their musical journey.

Dopapod plays their March 13 headlining engagement at the Redstone Room with additional sets by Dizgo and The Textures, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.