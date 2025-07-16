16 Jul 2025

Dottie Kelly, July 27

By Reader Staff

Dottie Kelly at MLK Park -- July 27.

Sunday, July 27, 4 p.m.

MLK Park, 501 North Brady Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Voyage Memphis Magazine as "a powerhouse, dynamite, and energetic soul singer," chanteuse Dottie Kelly and her Rock the House Band perform a special outdoor concert hosted by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, their July 27 engagement in Davenport's MLK Park treating audiences to a talent who inspired GigSalad to rave, "Her soulful voice and natural stage presence are a force to be reckoned with."

Born in West Palm Beach and raised in Clearwater, Florida, Kelly honed her vocal chops singing in a Baptist church before following in the footsteps of her aunt, renowned South Florida soul singer Betty Padgett. Her journey into professional music began when she was invited to sing background for Padgett and blues legend Joey Gilmore – an opportunity that launched her into the spotlight and onto stages across the country. Kelly’s performances are marked by raw emotion, magnetic stage presence, and a deep connection to the soul and blues traditions, and her rich, emotive voice has been captivating audiences for more than two decades

A sought-after collaborator whose 2022 recording Dancing Shoes features seven thrilling soul and blues numbers including "7 Days a Week Blues," "Moonshine & Liquor," and "Beautiful Lady," Kelly has performed with Darrell Raines, Otis Cadillac, TKBlu Band, and the Ladies of Soul, among others. Her duet act with Darrell Raines reached the finals at the 2022 International Blues Challenge, proving she’s not just a Florida favorite – she’s a national contender. Whether fronting a full band or captivating a crowd with just her voice, Dottie Kelly, touring in support of her 2024 release "Why You Treat Me Mean," brings heart, soul, and grit to every performance.

Dottie Kelly and her Rock the House Band play Davenport's MLK Park on July 27, admission to the 4 p.m. concert is free, and guests are advised to bring lawn chairs. A 50/50 raffle will also be held near the event's start, and more information is available by calling (563)322-5837 and visiting MVBS.org.

Music

Mike Schulz

