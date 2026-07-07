Drivin N Cryin, July 17

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Their springtime release Crushing Flowers lauded by Americana UK as album that “stands among the best from their illustrious career so far,” the Atlanta-based rockers of Drivin N Cryin headline a July 17 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, Glide magazine adding that, with their newest recording, the musicians "continue to operate in their own space, where folk storytelling, punk energy, and Southern soul aren’t so much fused as lived-in."

As stated in their DrivinNCryin biography: "Celebrating their 35th Anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk rock act, Drivin N Cryin, have spent most of their career on tour. In October 1985, Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta’s famed 688 Club. The band quickly gained attention for their blistering live shows, and amassed a rabid fanbase in the fertile soil of the late-1980s Southeast music scene.

"Now, 35 years later, and after releasing four full length albums on Island Records and one on Geffen Records, founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen find themselves enjoying a milestone anniversary for the band, having survived the pressures of fame, a shifting musical landscape, multiple lineup changes, and miles of back roads and highways to arrive here.

"After a gold record, nine full-length albums, and a handful of EPs to their credit, the band still refuses to rest. In 2012, a documentary about the band, entitled Scarred but Smarter: Life n Times of Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, was produced.

"In 2015, a collection of 10 choice cuts from the band’s 4-EP Songs series, entitled Best of Songs, was released on Nashville’s Plowboy Records. Additionally, the band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame the same year. The following year, Drivin N Cryin released a vinyl-only album, entitled Archives Vol One, with a collection of basement recordings from the years 1988 to 1990.

"With Dave V. Johnson on drums, and the band’s newest member, Laur Joamets, (originally Sturgill Simpson) added to the lineup, Drivin N Cryin continues to tour the U.S. to great acclaim. Island Records re-released their highly recognized Mystery Road album through Universal Music Group (2017) & Darius Rucker cut 'Straight to Hell' on his new album, When Was the Last Time, released October 2017 with guest vocal appearances by Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley, and Jason Aldean.

"Mystery Road was named one of 'The 50 Best Southern Rock Albums of All Time' by Paste Magazine that year as well. In 2018, New West Records re-released their self-titled 1997 album with a new name, Too Late To Turn Back Now! In addition, the band recently celebrated the release of their ninth studio album, Live the Love Beautiful. Produced by Nashville’s, and former band member, Aaron Lee Tasjan, the album was released on Drivin N Cryin Records to much praise.

"A quote from the band’s lead singer, Kevn Kinney, gives a little insight into what Drivin N Cryin is all about: 'We are a band that’s like your record collection.' Drawing influence from a wide array of musical elements, Drivin N Cryin has developed a unique sound over the years. Their name derives from the eclectic nature of this sound: a little drivin’ rock n roll and a little country twang. Comfortable with their past and confident in their future, the band has an arsenal of songs, a full tank of gas, and no plans of stopping any time soon."

Drivin N Cryin headline their Maquoketa engagement on July 17 with an additional set by laid Back Country Picker, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.