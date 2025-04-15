Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With their 2024 album The Pure Joy of Jumping praised by Pirate Pirate as "underscored by an earnest sense of humor and pointed self-evaluation," the dream-pop artists of Drook headline an April 26 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their debut LP also praised by TurnAndWork.com as " a culmination of years worth of experimenting" in which "the result is exhilarating and surprising."

Its current lineup boasting Liza Grishaeva on vocals, Matthew Shultz and guitar, and Tyler Smith on drums, the original members of Drook (among them bassist Kalean Brown) established the band while students at Virginia Commonwealth University. The ensemble's first show was in November of 2018, and until 2020, Drook performed with under the moniker She, which was their first artistic choice, but eventually changed it to gain more Internet findability. Their 2020 EP TRL 2004 is guitar-driven, spacey, indie pop, and the single "She" from that release was lauded for its intense lyrics with a theme of self-destruction and seeking help.

The musicians went on to play at The National theatre in 2020, which was an early goal of the members. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted live performances, and the band's next EP, 2022's Life In Estates, is titled to refer to isolated life at home, delivering Drook's signature dream pop with more percussion. RVA Mag compared that EP's songs with bold-tasting candies and sweets, while deathordesire noted that Grishaeva's vocals sounded as if she were singing sweetly while the world conspired against her. The tour for that EP included a performance at South by Southwest, and in Chasing Sundays, Elis Elis stated that Dreook's live performance found the group "freakily locked-in and uncannily special to behold." In 2023, Drook released the EP Mr. Fisher’s Dirty Club Mix, composed of electronic music for dancing, while the artists' 2024 album The Pure Joy of Jumping is filled with manic and energic hyper-pop.

Drook plays their headlining engagement in Davenport on April 26 with additional sets by Lys Allen and Western Grip, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.