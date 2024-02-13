Dropkick Murphys, February 25

Sunday, February 25, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Traveling the country in support of their most recent recording Okemah Rising, which Blabbermouth deemed “imaginative and unique” and Punktastic hailed as “an excellent acoustic album,” the Boston-based rockers of Dropkick Murphys bring their “St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024” to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on February 25, the group's latest release also lauded by Top Shelf Music as “a testament to the band's creativity and talent.”

Dropkick Murphys are an American Celtic punk band formed in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1996. Singer and bassist Ken Casey has been the band's only constant member, with the outfit's other current members including drummer Matt Kelly (1997– ), singer Al Barr (1998– ), guitarist James Lynch (2000– ), and multi-instrumentalists Tim Brennan (2003– ) and Jeff DaRosa (2007– ). The band was initially signed to independent punk record label Hellcat Records, releasing five albums for the label, and building a reputation locally through constant touring and yearly St. Patrick's Day week shows held in and around Boston. The 2004 single "Tessie" became the band's first mainstream hit and one of their biggest-charting singles to date. Dropkick Murphys' final Hellcat release, 2005's The Warrior's Code, included the song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," which was featured in Martin Scorsese's 2006 Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed and went on to become a platinum-selling single and one of the rockers' best-known songs.

Known for their loud, energetic live shows, Dropkick Murphys began releasing music through their own imprint label Born & Bred via Alternative Distribution Alliance in 2007. That year, The Meanest of Times made its debut at number 20 on the Billboard charts and featured the successful single "The State of Massachusetts," while 2011's Going Out in Style was an even bigger success, making its debut at number six and giving the band their highest-charting album to date. Dropkick Murphys' eighth studio album Signed & Sealed in Blood was released in 2013, making its debut at number nine on the Billboard charts, and featuring the singles "The Season's Upon Us," a Christmas song that was one of the band's highest-charting singles, and "Rose Tattoo," which has become one of their most popular songs. Released in 2017, Dropkick Murphys' ninth album 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory debuted at number eight on the Billboard charts and rose to number two, with 2021's 10th album Turn Up That Dial debuting in April of 2021. Their eleventh album This Machine Still Kills Fascists premiered September of 2022 and their most recent offering Okemah Rising last May, the latter boasting the singles "I Know How it Feels" and "Gotta Get to Peekskill" featuring Violent Femmes.

Dropkick Murphys bring their “St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024” to East Moline on February 25 with additional sets by Pennywise and The Scratch, admission starts at $49.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.