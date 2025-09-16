Drumming Bird, September 27

Saturday, September 27, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his 2025 release Roadkill Poetry, a work whose title song was praised by Lightning 100 as "a cathartic, introspective road trip through an alt-country landscape," touring singer/songwriter Austin Sawyer brings his musical project Drumming Bird to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on September 27, his latest recording inspiring Xavier Newswire to state, "Give Drumming Bird a chance, and you'll find a new indie artist to brag to your friends about.

As stated at DrummingBird.com, the outfit "is the main vehicle of singer/songwriter Austin Sawyer. Sawyer has been writing and performing music as Drumming Bird for over a decade, meticulously crafting a sound that lies somewhere between the youthful noise of indie-rock and the poignant working-class introspection of Americana. The growth of Drumming Bird’s burgeoning fanbase has been catalyzed by national TV placements, including on Showtime’s hit show, Shameless, captivating live performances at many of the nation’s flagship clubs, and a growing reputation as one of the most authentic voices writing music today.

"The title track of Drumming Bird’s 2022 release, American Spirits, scored him second place finishes in Unsigned Only’s 2022 Songwriting Contest and American Songwriter’s 2022 Song Contest. The following single 'Electric Cowboy' landed on Spotify’s editorial playlists: Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Rock and Grade A. Drumming Bird’s new record, Roadkill Poetry, was produced by Oscar-nominated songwriter Mike Viola (Panic! At The Disco, Andrew Bird, Jenny Lewis), with Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes), Sebastian Steinberg (Fiona Apple, Iron & Wine, Soul Coughing) and Viola as the backing band. Its singles have landed on Spotify’s 'Fresh Finds: Folk' and Apple Music’s 'New in Alternative' and 'New in Rock' playlists."

Austin Sawyer brings his tour as Drumming Bird to Davenport on September 27 with additional sets by Caley Conway and Dickie, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.