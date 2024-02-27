The Dugger Band, March 9

Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Drawing from musical influences that include everyone from Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Ricky Skaggs to Brad Paisley, Justin Timberlake, and Michael Jackson, Nashville sensations the Dugger Band, composed of brothers Jordan and Seth, play a March 9 concert as part of the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room's Country Vibes Series, with Center Stage Magazine raving, "When it comes to fun and great entertainment, the Dugger Band has you covered."

Hailing from Greeneville, Tennessee, Jordan and Seth grew up in a musical family where fiddles, mandolins, guitars, and family harmony were at the forefront of all gatherings. Their love and appreciation for music began at a very early age, with the boy's first performances on the kitchen floor, dragging out their parents' pots and pans to create a makeshift drum set. Both brothers attended the University of Tennessee, Jordan majoring in Architecture and Seth in Finance with a concentration in entrepreneurship, and while in college the Duggers were also hitting the road playing gigs four nights a week, jumping into music full-time following graduation. Now performing more than 250 live shows a year with a strong national following, the Dugger Band headlines festivals, enjoyed a residency at MGM in Las Vegas, and have graced the stage at notable venues including Wildhorse Saloon, Ole Red, Dollywood, Loretta's Last Call, Loser's Las Vegas, and the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Over the past decade-plus, the Dugger Band has released Fly (2014), East Tennessee Son (2018), and Greek to Me (2020) as well as the 2013 Christmas album Sleigh Ride. The brothers have released several official music videos, continue to write and record new music with Music City's top songwriters and producers, and have shared the stage with iconic entertainers including Charlie Daniels, Charlie McCoy, Craig Morgan, John Rich, Josh Turner, Mandy Barnett, and Rodney Atkins. On February 16 of this year, the Dugger Band also released their brand-new album Turnin' The Night Up, a physical collection of eight songs, all of which they wrote or co-wrote last July. Additionally, Jordan and Seth are working on a 10th-anniversary re-release of Sleigh Ride, a collection of seven songs, some classics, and some originals that will include the debut of a new single.

The Dugger Band plays their Rhythm Room engagement on March 8, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25, and the brothers' Davenport set is followed by a free 8:30 p.m. concert with The Voice contestant Sharane Callister. For more information and tickets, call (563)328-8000 and visit RhythmCityCasino.com.