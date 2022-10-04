Dushun Mosley's “Trioverse” Band, October 16

Sunday, October 16, 5 p.m.

Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA

Continuing the organization's run of arresting and joyous Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinée Series concert events held in Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate, Polyrhythms presents an October 16 engagement with the talented musicians of Dushun Mosley’s “Trioverse” Band, a three-man ensemble composed of Rodderrick Pierre Pollard III, Steven C. Manns Jr., and percussionist bandleader Mosley.

A supremely respected musician based in Chicago, Mosley is the bandleader for the Vizitors and the Signature Group, as well as a member of the Eight Bold Souls, Frontburners, Chicago 3D, Shadow Vignettes, and AACM Big Band. Mosley has toured extensively as a soloist, in duets, trios, and big bands, and his talents have been called upon for numerous engagements in social clubs, music halls, and festivals in cities throughout North America, Europe, Africa, Japan, and the Caribbean Islands -- performances that have contributed to his distinguished reputation as a forerunner in this generation of innovators. His chief style is traditional jazz, blues, and funk in a combo-band setting, but the artist feels equally at home pushing big bands and orchestras to their limits.

Pollard, the pianist, organist, composer, and music director for Dushun Mosley’s “Trioverse” Band, began classical organ training at the age of 12, eventually gravitating to the piano. Although growing up playing gospel and listening to R&B and funk, jazz was at the heart of his musical desire. Pierre received a music scholarship to Rust College, and from there went on to Columbia College, acquiring a BA in Music Education at Chicago State University while studying under jazz great Bunky Green. Additionally, Pollard has worked as an organist and music director for several churches, and as an accompanist for jazz singers, performing with some of the genre's finest musicians in Chicago and Europe.

A native of Chicago’s south side, Manns honed his skills as an electric and upright bassist for 12 years by sharing stages with many great Chicago musicians and artists in a number of musical genres from jazz, R&B, gospel, and blues. His musical influences are Ray Brown, Paul Chambers, Jaco Pastorious, and James Jamerson, and has performed at such noted venues as Buddy Guys, the Backroom, Kingston Mines, Andy’s Jazz Club, the Jazz Showcase, the Velvet Lounge, and the Untitled Supper Club. Manns is also a part of the Chicago theatrical and musical scene where he’s worked on stage pieces including Toomey A Christmas Miracle and the Tony Award-winning Memphis.

Dushun Mosley’s “Trioverse” Band plays Bettendorf's Rivermont College's Becherer Hall on October 16, with the musicians' 5 p.m. engagement preceded by an all-ages 2 p.m. jazz workshop ($5 for adults, free for kids) presented as part of the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Matinée & Workshop Series. Admission to the concert is $15-20, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)373-0790 and visiting Polyrhythms.org.