Dustin Lynch, August 7

Sunday, August 7, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

With his credits including five studio albums, an EP, 14 music videos, and eight chart-topping singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart -- i all in his first decade of professional performing -- singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch headlines the final grandstand concert in the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair on August 7, his Blue in the Sky from earlier this year the country artist's fifth consecutive recording to land on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

A 37-year-old native of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Lynch was first signed to Valory Music Group, and when one of its executives left to join Broken Bow Records, Lynch followed and signed with Broken Bow Records in late 2011 He released his debut single "Cowboys & Angels" the following January 2012, the same month in which Country Weekly began streaming his songs on its Web site, and that August, Lynch's self-titled debut album was released and reached number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The recording's second single "She Cranks My Tractor" became the singer/songwriter's second top-20 hit in early 2013 and was followed by "Wild in Your Smile," which made the top 30.

In early 2014, Lynch released his fourth single and the lead from his second album Where It's At. The song became Lynch's first number-one single on the Country Airplay chart in September of 2014, and as the album's second and third singles, "Hell of a Night" and "Mind Reader" also went on to top the Country Airplay charts. "Seein' Red," the lead single from Lynch's third studio album Current Mood, hit number one on the Country Airplay chart, as did its follow-up single "Small Town Boy," and the recording that both songs originated from became the country star's highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, peaking at number seven.

In September of 2018, Lynch was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, and since then, the artist has scored additional chart-topping hits in “Good Girl,” “Ridin' Roads,” and “Thinking 'Bout You.” To date, Lynch has also won every professional career accolade he's been nominated for. Among his citations over the past decade, Lynch has received an Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Artist of the Year; a CMT Music Award for Male Video of the Year (for “Small Town Boy”); and American Country Awards for a new artist's Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both for his “Cowboys & Angels” breakthrough.

Dustin Lynch performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 7, and $80-100 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.