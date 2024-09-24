Dylan Earl, October 7

Monday, October 7, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his most recent album I Saw the Arkansas, a recording that Turn Up the Amp said "delivers contemplative, heartfelt, expressive vignettes with a classic '90s country sound," country singer/songwriter Dylan Earl headlines an October 7 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's latest also lauded by Holler Country as a work that "bristles with restless energy."

As the singer/songwriter states at DylanEarl.com, "I’m from where I woke up this morning. I write the songs that come to mind and struggle with the ones that don’t. I find humor in misconceptions and solace in laughter, love in the street and fire in the eyes of the marginalized. I prefer facts over alternate facts. I’m here to shoot you straight, although sometimes I fire from the hip.

"I was born a Cajun in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at the end of the 1980s. When I was a boy, I was naturalized by the Natural State, then became a man. I plan to die in Arkansas. I dream of the raven riding thermals along the cliffs of the Ouachita. I’m blessed by the monks of Subiaco and silent with it’s hills. Sometimes my boots are tugged by the Calcasieu mud. A cold beer goes further than you think; 'Don’t give me two unless you’ve got 12 more” my buddy always says. I used to ride the levee at night and shoot at the moon. I used to run with the boys in Logan County, that’s also in Arkansas. I used to hold my breath in church until I saw stars just to see if Jesus would come down off that cross and save me. I used to hide from my brother, now I just hide from the cops. The sound of a dog drinking water is my favorite sound. I’ve never written all the songs I wish I had, but I’ve got three albums you can find on me or the internet. I used to be in a band called Keyless Gentry ... we did one show. I spent all my 20s sweating on guitars, I hope to do it all my 30s. I spend most of my time behind a wheel, getting to you."

Earl's reviewers seem more than happen to be gotten to. As Deborah Crooks wrote for Holler Country, "I Saw the Arkansas offers more in the way of atmosphere than definitive statements, as Earl establishes a signature sound defined by his remarkable voice and his band’s easy chemistry. Pedal steel guitar and swelling piano rolls combine compellingly with his rich, deep baritone." PNC Magazine's Claire Stones, meanwhile, stated, "The nine-track release – containing much melancholy – takes a classic country sound and Dylan’s baritone voice, and matches them with modern lyrics and sentiments. As someone who has heard the previous releases, this reviewer had expectations for the new album, which were met – and more. Dylan’s old-school country voice is on point from the first note."

Dylan Earl plays his headlining engagement in Davenport on October 7, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.