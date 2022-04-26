Dylan Scott, May 7

Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A 31-year-old artist whose self-titled debut release was deemed "a well-rounded and genre-bending album" by Sounds Like Nashville, chart-topping country-pop singer/songwriter Dylan Scott headlines a May 7 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the musician a previous opener for the likes of Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, as well as a nominee as Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

A native of Bastrop, Louisiana, currently signed to Curb Records, Scott released his debut single "Makin' This Boy Go Crazy" in June of 2013, after which Billy Dukes of Taste of Country gave the song three-and-a-half stars and wrote that "the native Louisianan can really rumble when he reaches down to hit the low notes." The number charted for 10 weeks on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, peaking at number 54 in April of 2014, and Scott's second single "Mmm, Mmm, Mmm" was released two months later, with Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal raving, "The song has a Jake Owen meets Colt Ford vibe to it, especially since (Scott) displays his smooth baritone and rap vocals." With both songs included on Scott's EP Makin' This Boy Go Crazy, the recording peaked at number 50 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, with yet another single, "Lay It on Me," coming out in late 2014.

Scott enjoyed his first number one record in the summer of 2016 with "My Girl," a song written for his high-school sweetheart (and now-wife) Blair Robinson. "My Girl" was also Scott's first platinum-selling record, and the artist's self-titled, studio-debut album first appeared in August of 2016. The recording premiered at number five on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, selling 9,000 copies in its first week, and Scott followed "My Girl" with the number-two ranking "Hooked," a song that was eventually gold-certified. In 2019, Scott released the EP An Old Memory that featured seven covers of Keith Whitley songs and a guest appearance from Whitley's widow Lorrie Morgan, and the singer/songwriter is currently touring in support of his upcoming album release Livin' My Best Life, which already boasts a pair of Billboard-charting hits in "New Truck" and "Can't Have Mine."

Dylan Scott headlines his East Moline engagement on May 7 with an additional set by Dirt Road Rockers, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.