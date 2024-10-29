Dylan Scott, November 8

Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 522 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With his 2024 single "This Town's Been Too Good to Us" a gold-certified hit, CMT Music Award winner Dylan Scott headlines a November 8 concert at East Moline's The Rust Belt, the U.K.'s Culture Fix insisting that the artist's 2022 recording Livin' My Best Life "presents all the facets that make Dylan one of country’s strongest rising talents: soaring when tackling high-octane, feel-good country with a sense of charm and swagger, yet managing to deliver a sense of sincere emotional conviction in the album’s quieter, more intimate moments."

Having moved from Louisiana to Nashville at age 19, Scott released his debut single "Makin' This Boy Go Crazy" in 2013 when the nascent artist was merely 22. Taste of Country gave the song three-and-a-half stars, writing that "the native Louisianan can really rumble when he reaches down to hit the low notes," and the song stayed for 10 weeks on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Scott's follow-up "Mmm, Mmm, Mmm" was released in July of 2014, and Digital Journal gave it a B+ rating, writing that "the song has a Jake Owen meets Colt Ford vibe to it, especially since he displays his smooth baritone and rap vocals." Both songs are included on Scott's EP Makin' This Boy Go Crazy that was released in February of 2014, and the recording made the top-50 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, with another single, "Lay It on Me," arriving toward the year's end.

Scott had his first number-one smash in the summer of 2016 with "My Girl," a song written for his high-school sweetheart and now-wife Blair Robinson. "My Girl" was also Scott's first platinum-selling record, and in August of 2016, the self-titled studio-album debut Dylan Scott debuted at number five on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, selling 9,000 copies in a single week. Scott followed up "My Girl" with the number-two hit "Hooked," which became gold-certified, and in 2019, Scott released the EP An Old Memory, which boasted seven covers of Keith Whitley songs and featured a guest appearance by Whitley's widow Lorrie Morgan. Since then, Scott has enjoyed a platinum-selling smash in 2020's "Nobody," a song that earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year," and in addition to providing tour support for the likes of Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, 2022's Livin’ My Best Life featured a fiery, chart-topping lead single in “New Truck,” plus a viral TikTok ballad in “Can’t Have Mine (Find You a Girl).”

Dylan Scott plays his East Moline engagement on November 8, admission to the 8 p.m. concert starts at $44.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.