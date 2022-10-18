Early James, October 30

Sunday, October 30, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his acclaimed 2022 album Strange Time to Be Alive – a work in which, according to No Depression, its singer/songwriter "delivers each phrase with a mischievous glint in his eye" – country and alternative rock musician Early James headlines an October 30 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Tinnitist adding that the artist's sophomore release "serves up more scintillating sounds from someplace midway between the cabaret, the juke joint, and the junkshop."

A native of Troy, Alabama, the 29-year-old James began playing the guitar at age 16, and was told by the frontman of the local band Fire Mountain that he could begin opening for them if he started performing original songs. After doing so, at age 21, James moved to Birmingham to pursue music professionally, and drawing inspiration from the city's diverse music scene, he began to cultivate a sound containing elements of blues, folk, rock, and classic country. James released early songs such as "Tinfoil Hat" and "Gravy Train" on his YouTube channel and performed them from 2016 to 2019, at which point Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys discovered the singer/songwriter, admired his unique style, and asked to produce James' debut album. That first recording Singing for My Supper was released in March of 2020 and led to widespread praise, with the New York Times describing James' vocals as "tattered and nervous, with a grainy quaver," with Round Hill Music stating that his voice comprised "a century’s worth of American barkers and crooners, from Alan Lomax field recordings to mid-century iconoclasts like Billy Holliday and Howlin Wolf to ghostly late-century interpreters like Fiona Apple and Tom Waits."

In 2020, James planned to be on tour supporting Shovels and Rope, The Lone Bellow, The Marcus King Band, and The Black Keys. Many of the shows were cancelled due to the pandemic, but James performed in several virtual shows, including with The Marcus King Band, and in a performance covered by Rolling Stone for its changes to the Band's iconic The Last Waltz, James rewrote lyrics to "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" to reframe it as a critique, rather than what some saw as a celebration, of the Confederacy. With this year's sophomore release Strange Time to Be Alive, James' style has been compared to that of Tom Waits, his frequently dark lyrics peppered with a sardonic sense of humor as he explores such themes as depression, addiction, and relationships. According to the New York Times, James' "melodies hesitate and evade the beat; his lyrics move via moody free association, not the direct narratives of most Americana."

Early James plays his Davenport engagement on October 30, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.