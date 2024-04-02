East, Sleep, Songwriter, Repeat, April 13

Saturday, April 13, 1 p.m.

Common Chord, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Offering up-and-coming musicians the chance to elevate their lyrical and musical skill sets while connecting with fellow music enthusiasts, Davenport's Common Chord will host the songwriting workshop Eat, Sleep, Songwriter, Repeat on April 13, with valuable tips, tricks, and methods delivered by Nashville talent Ryan Bizarri, the co-writer of Rodney Atkins' hit single "Eat Sleep Love You Repeat."

A Moline native who spent years as a Coal Valley resident and now splits his time between Illinois and Tennessee, Bizarri is an accomplished performing songwriter who earned his way onto some of the most sought-after stages such as the Bluebird Café and prestigious writer rooms with some of the most legendary Nashville songwriters. Bizarri wrote Atkins' 2014 radio hit "Eat Sleep Love You Repeat” with Monument Records artist Walker Hayes, and he is noted as a one-of-a-kind storyteller who crafts his songs with meaningful lyrics, sweet melodies delivered with an engaging presentation, and a laid-back Midwest/Southern voice. After nearly two decades of making Music City his home, Bizarri now claims the title of Midwest Artist/Nashville Songwriter, bringing his family back to their Midwest roots.

Discussing his "Eat Sleep Love You Repeat" success with OurQuadCities.com's Jonathan Turner last summer, Bizarri said, “That was a dream come true. Rodney played it at the Opry, WLLR played it; lots of people played it, They made line dances for it. And my phone rang off the hook more after that happened. So it was, it was quite a trip. Nashville was awesome and Nashville is like a slot machine. You can keep pulling that lever and you might lose a few times, but you’re gonna win eventually." Regarding his Nashville-produced 2010 album If I Was a Song, Bizarri added, "It was the coolest experience ever, having the best Nashville musicians play on it and mixing and mastering it with a guy who actually produced Rick Springfield. II’m so proud of the songs on that disk. Most of them have all won some kind of award. I did that in, like, 2010, and then fast forward to 2023. I’m overdue for another one.”

Ryan Bizarri's songwriting workshop Eat, Sleep, Songwriter, Repeat will take place in Davenport on April 13, participation in the 1 p.m. event is $30, and more information and registration is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.