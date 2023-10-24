Einstein's Sister Album-Release Show, November 4

Saturday, November 4, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Performing at Davenport's Redstone Room in support of their new recording Exit Strategies, the nationally known, Quad Cities-based power-pop artists of Einstein's Sister present an album-release show on November 4, the outfit's previous singles “Begin Again / Standing Still” mastered by Abbey Road Studios' Miles Showell, who also mastered and cut vinyl for Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Queen, The Police, and The Beatles.

Although Bill Douglas (vocals) and Kerry Tucker (guitars) have been performing together for more than a decade, even releasing their first album under the Douglas & Tucker moniker, the area talents of Einstein’s Sister began their pseudonymous career in 1997 with the release of OarFin Records’ Oceanus. The band’s unabashed synthesis of Squeeze-like nasal whines and Jellyfish‘s idiosyncratic hooks did not gel well with Oceanus’ producer, so the band returned to their original indie-based inclinations, which, by most appearances, served as a fortunate move for the band. 1999’s Learning Curves began a strong cult following and peculiar music licensing (NBC, MTV, the Oxygen Network), and both that album and the following year’s Humble Creatures not only boasted what seemed like a full, stable lineup (adding Andrew Brock to bass, Steven Volk to guitars, and ex-Tripmaster Monkey‘s Marty Reyhons on drums), but led to national media praise as well.

Writing for AllMusic.com, Jason Damas said that because Learning Curves was "recorded with a stable lineup ... these changes made all the difference. Here, Einstein's Sister take the best of new wave-era British pop and update it for late-'90s American power pop audience to stunning results. Nothing here is over or underdone: the production gets everything just right, and there's a great variety of tunes, from rockers to country to ballads to pure pop. Douglas Tucker's vocals, in particular, sound like a perfect synthesis of Elvis Costello and Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook."

The album-release show for Einstein's Sisters Exit Strategies takes place at Davenport's Redstone Room on November 4, the musicians will be joined by special guests Josie Abigail and Washington Avenue, and admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-18. For more information and tickets, call (563)326-1333 and visit CommonChordQC.com.