Electric Blue Yonder, July 28

Sunday, July 28, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the project of married couple Beth Hataway and Johnny Veres delivering, according to Americana UK, "an atmospheric folk sound [that] will capture your attention and draw you in emotionally," the touring artists of Electric Blue Yonder headline a July 28 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the group praised by Slant as “a diamond-bright exploration of rock's past, present, and hopeful future.”

As stated at their ElectricBlueYonder.com site, where the musicians are described as "a traveling troupe of intrepid space folk explorers," Electric Blue Yonder (EBY) "examines the mysteries of the universe and reports their findings through song. Described as 'Real American Space Folk,' the band draws its inspiration from the psychedelic folk, surf, and cosmic country rock of the '60s and the Space Age prog/art rock explorations of David Bowie and Pink Floyd, all while shifting time to the early roots and parlour style guitar of the 20th century. The result is a genre-bending mix that captures a nostalgic familiarity while simultaneously transporting you into uncharted territory.

"The band includes founders Beth and Johnny Veres, who provide vocals and guitar, and Russell Thomas Bush on bass, with an expanding cast of talented musicians based on production scale. Beth met Johnny while back home for a summer between college and grad school and began playing in a reincarnated version of HellaKopta of Love (HOL), a progressive rock instrumental band from his days at Auburn University. They started writing songs inspired by roots music and harmony-driven vocals that outgrew the youthful experimentalism of HOL and retired from public performance for several years to incubate their newfound passion. In December 2015, Beth and Johnny were married. By the spring of 2016, they began performing as Blue Yonder, working on orchestral arrangements for their songs. In early 2017, Johnny asked Russell Thomas Bush, a friend and former band mate of Beth from her Tuscaloosa days playing in the band Squirrelhouse, to join them. Shortly after, they recorded their first EP, Born of the Sky, in their historic home with the help of Technical Earth Recorder’s Robert Shimp. After Colorado and East coast runs touring the EP, Blue Yonder added 'Electric' to their name for the filming of an episode of The Zimmern List at Saw’s Juke Joint in 2018, augmenting their sound with vital vibrations.

"EBY debuted Between Space and Time (B/TST) on February 29, 2020, just two weeks before the pandemic shutdowns. As an anthology, B/TST includes some of their earliest works interspersed with the ‘vital vibrations’ of what’s to come, thematically centered on the relationships between people as they bump and collide through the Large Hadron Collider of Life. Their songwriting shines through with earnest lyrics and a powerful delivery through their unique harmonies. Ranging from the weird country of 'Brand New Day' and traces of gypsy jazz in 'Actions' to the sonically dark musings on mortality in 'Epitaph' and the grooving portrait of cosmic love on 'Your Light', the songs of Between Space and Time shine like the stars of a newly, emerging constellation."

Electric Blue Yonder plays their Davenport engagement on July 28 with an additional set by Banshee Tree, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.