Electric Shock and QC Rock Academy, June 14

Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

Winners of the Quad-City Times' 2017 Reader's Choice Award for “Best Local Band, the AC/DC tribute artists of Electric Shock headline a June 14 Summer 2024 Music Lineup concert at Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood, this evening of songs from Billboard chart-toppers Black Ice, Power Up, Ballbreaker, and Back in Black and boasting a performance by the gifted student musicians of the QC Rock Academy.

Since 2014, the local talents of Electric Shock, as stated at ElectricShockBand.com, have been "perfecting the AC/DC show with a high-energy performance, faithfully replicating the band both musically and visually, and playing all the classic hits and deeper cuts from both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras. The band's Johnny Degiorgio, who is also originally from Australia, been playing the role of Angus Young since the early '90s in his native country with the band Dirty Deeds, and his counterpart Eric Richeal, pays homage to Malcolm Young’s looks and authentic tone. He uses identical Gretsch guitars strung up with the same thick string gauges Malcolm uses, which is integral for the driving force of AC/DC’s rhythm.

"On vocals, DJ Ludowitz delivers an amazing vocal range, who has been quoted as "a young Brian Johnson that can still hit the high notes!, as well as effortlessly accomplishing the legendary voice and delivery of his favorite singer Bon Scott. The backbone of the band is provided by bassist Darren Followwill, who thumps steadily throughout the night with the roar of the Ampeg refrigerator cabinet. You can hear the thunderous drums of Tom Ramirez, who plays true to Phil Rudd; no-nonsense, simple perfection, and rock-solid timing. He hammers away on the Phil Rudd signature series Sonor drumkit with an impressive spread of Paiste 2002 cymbals just like Phil."

Between 1975 and 2020, AC/DC itself has released 17 studio albums (15 available worldwide and two released only in Australia), two soundtrack albums, three live albums, 11 video albums, and two box-set albums. Brothers Angus and Malcolm Young formed the band in 1973, and debuted two albums in Australia before releasing their first international effort High Voltage with vocalist Bon Scott, bassist Mark Evans, and drummer Phil Rudd. In 1980, less than a year after the release of the successful Highway to Hell, Scott passed away and was replaced by British singer Brian Johnson, with whom AC/DC released their best-selling album Back in Black, which sold 25 million copies domestically, 50 million worldwide, and went on to become the second highest-selling album in history. Their 2008 album Black Ice, meanwhile, reached number one in 29 countries, and over the past half-century, AC/DC has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, roughly 75 million of them in the United States.

Joining Electric Shock on Common Chord's November 23 bill are talented student musicians from the QC Rock Academy, which opened in December of 2011 in their Davenport venue off of Kimberly Road. The academy boasts 12 lesson rooms filled with the top-of-the-line equipment, and provide instructor of budding for guitar players, bass players, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists to help them unleash their inner rock star. Teaching everything from playing techniques to stage presence, QC Rock Academy courses are presently being taught by: Greg Hipskind (owner/director/drum Instructor); Billy Gardner (head guitar instructor); Scot Haut (guitar); Sharon DeKeyzer (vocals and piano); Maddie Wulgaert (vocals/piano/ukulele/guitar); Bryce Swanson (guitar/bass/piano and KidzRock classes); Bryson Foster (drums); Jeff Jackson (guitar); Rebecca Casad (vocals and ukulele); Janette Lyle (vocals); Connor Lyle (piano/guitar); Drew Irion (bass/guitar); Eric Pobanz (drums); Noelle Snyder (vocals/ukulele); and Zack Johnson (piano).

Electric Shock and the QC Rock Academy headline their engagement as part of the Bettendorf venue's Summer 2024 Music Lineup on June 14, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is free, more information on the event is available by calling (563)949-1000 and visiting TheTangledWood.com.