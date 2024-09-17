Elephant Revival, September 29

Sunday, September 29, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

With the group's members, individually and collectively, having performed with or opened for the likes of Michael Franti, Little Feat, Yonder Mountain String Band, Nickel Creek, and George Clinton, the folk, bluegrass, and indie-rock sextet Elephant Revival headlines a September 29 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, evermember of the ensemble a multi-instrumentalist who also contributes to the vocals and songwriting.

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Multi-genre-dabbling folk ensemble Elephant Revival formed in Nederland, Colorado in 2006. The group formed when five multi-instrumentalists came together to create a breed of folk-based music that fearlessly took cues from unlikely influences such as jazz, traditional Celtic music, reggae, indie rock, and even hip-hop rhythms. The original players included vocalist/auxiliary instrumentalist Bonnie Paine, bassist/vocalist Dango Rose, guitarist/electric banjo player Sage Cook, violinist/vocalist Bridget Law, and guitarist Daniel Rodriguez. All of the members of Elephant Revival contributed to the group's eclectic songwriting process as well as the vocal arrangements. The band played sporadically for a few years before issuing its self-titled debut album in 2008, following it with Break in the Clouds in 2010. The entirely analog-recorded EP It's Alive arrived in 2012. A year later, third full-length These Changing Skies appeared, followed by Sands of Now in 2015. Charlie Rose officially took over for Cook on banjo before the quintet worked with producer Sam Kassirer (Josh Ritter, Langhorne Slim) on their fifth album, Petals. A reflective set tied to themes of time, memory, and the life cycle, it was released in 2016."

As of this year, Elephant Revival consists of Bonnie Paine (vocals, cello, djembe, washboard and musical saw), Bridget Law (fiddle, vocals), Dango Rose (upright bass, mandolin, vocals), Charlie Rose (banjo, pedal steel, mandolin, vocals) Darren Garvey (drums, percussion, vocals) and Daniel Sproul (guitars, vocals) of Rose Hill Drive. The music they create together, as stated at ElephantRevival.com, "is like weather systems meeting in the sky, Bonnie’s warmly haunting voice either merging with the rhythms and melodies of the band or providing a counterpoint and transforming it." Describing the band in concert, 303 Magazine stated, "The music consumed all of our senses, and I think if there was any more of a show outside of the music, it would distract from the sweeping performance."

Elephant Revival headlines their Maquoketa engagement on September 29 with an additional set by Two Runner, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.