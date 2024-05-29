Elle King, June 13

Thursday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A four-time Grammy Award nominee who has earned trophies from the Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Elle King headlines a June 13 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, her 2023 recording Come Get Your Wife hailed by Variety magazine as King's "most dynamic full album, one full of wonder, whiskey, spite, laughter, sensuality, religion, soul, and country-fried spirit."

Born in Los Angeles in 1989, King spent much of her teens in New York City, where, at age 16, she started gigging using a fake ID to gain entry to the local nightclubs. After immersing herself in the local songwriting scene and honing her performance skills by busking around town. King was signed by newly appointed RCA Chairman Peter Edge, with her debut single "Good To Be A Man" released in March of 2012. Three months later, King's four-song The Elle King EP was released on RCA, and led to her being spotlighted as an "Artist to Watch in 2012" by Esquire magazine. She also made television appearances on VH1's Big Morning Buzz Live and Late Show with David Letterman.

In September of 2014, King released "Ex's & Oh's," which served as the lead single off her debut album Love Stuff, which debuted the following February. After promoting the song on the Today show, "Ex's & Oh's" went on to reach number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming King's first top-10 single in the United States. "Ex's & Oh's" also received two nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards, for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. In 2016, her single "Good Girls" played over the credits for the rebooted Ghostbusters comedy, and later that year, King teamed with country superstar Dierks Bentley for the song "Different for Girls". They performed this song at the 50th CMA Awards in November of 2016, when she and Bentley won the award for Musical Event of the Year.

Since then, King has enjoyed Billboard hits with 2018's Shake the Spirit and last year's Come Get Your Wife, and her hit single has included the gold-selling "Worth a Shot" (also a duet with Bentley) and the Miranda Lambert duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home," the latter of which peaked at number four on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Over the years, King has played Austin, Texas, at the South by Southwest Festival, as well as the Hammersmith Apollo; she taped her own PBS Arts In Context special for KLRU Austin at the Austin City Limits recording studio; and she has toured with acts including Of Monsters and Men, Dropkick Murphys, Dry the River, James Bay, and Ed Sheeran.

Elle King brings her national tour to Davenport on June 13 with an opening set by Grace Powers & the Hodge Podge, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $45-105, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.