Ellis Bullard, June 9

Tuesday, June 9, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Saving Country Music as "the hot thing of the Austin honky tonks," singer/songwriter Ellis Bullard headlines a June 9 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artists' sophomore album Honky Tonk Ain't Noise Pollution lauded by Metal Planet Music as "a damned fine slice of good ol’ country music: well written, well played, well sung, and very well produced."

As stated at EllisBullardMusic.com: "In the wake of 2024’s Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution, Ellis Bullard has left no doubt that country music is still yearning for the true-blue honky-tonk experience he brings to the stage and studio. Listen to Bullard, and you’re listening to a life of barnstorming, hard living, and layers of musical influences. His 2024 itinerary included headlining shows in dance halls and clubs from coast to coast and top billing at the historic Festival Country De Crappone in France.

"Ellis kicked off 2025 at the Mile 0 Festival in Key West this past January. 'I’m just a person, just a guy out there having a good time and trying to make sure other people are too,' Bullard says. 'I give my time to people, and I think that means a lot to them. I’m genuinely trying to forge relationships and have meaningful interactions with all the fans I meet on the road.' After sharing the stage with Texas mainstays like Cody Jinks, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jason Boland, Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers, and Whiskey Myers, Bullard has become his own. For his part, Bullard knows he’s on to something, and he’s enjoying the ride."

Reviewing Honky Tonk Ain't Noise Pollution, Saving Country Music raved: "Ellis Bullard puts on a clinic of classic honky tonk music on this record, from the half time Outlaw pulsations of 'Prison In My Mind,' to the blues progression of 'What’s a Man to Do,' to the perfect two-stepping song, 'Patron and Lime.' The way the lead guitar and steel pair up on the melody of 'Young, Wild and Free' is everything that country music is supposed to be. Steeped in old school country, it’s hard to fuss about any single note on this album."

Ellis Bullard performs his headlining engagement in Davenport on June 9, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.