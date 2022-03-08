Elton Dan & the Rocket Band: “Sir Elton John's 75th Birthday Bash,” March 23

Wednesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A special event taking place two days before the 75th birthday of its musical inspiration, the Redstone Room's March 23 concert with Elton Dan & the Rocket Band will pay tribute to one of the most successful and beloved entertainers of all time, the group's Davenport engagement sure to treat patrons to a night of unforgettable hits including “Bennie and the Jets,” “The Bitch Is Back,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and of course, “Rocketman.”

A bona-fide musical legend, singer, pianist, and composer John boasts a discography composed of 31 studio albums, five live albums, nine soundtrack albums, 22 compilation albums, and four EPs, including three tribute albums. Throughout his career, John has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making him the fourth biggest-selling music artist of all time, and according to the Recording Industry Association of America, he has sold 79 million albums in the United States alone, making him the sixth-best-selling male solo artist in history. Billboard ranked him as the greatest solo artist of all time, as well as the third overall behind the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and John has scored nine chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven number-one albums on the Billboard 200. With the artist also the recipient of five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and a Tony Award, John's 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and his first Greatest Hits compilation are among the official best-selling albums worldwide, while his "Candle in the Wind 1997" – a rewritten version of his 1974 single sung in dedication to Princess Diana – sold more than 33 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling chart single of all time.

Performing at the Redstone Room alongside his Rocket Band musicians Dean Christopher (keyboards), Wes Faulconer (percussion), Paul Greenlease (bass), C.J. Dothage (lead guitar), William “Bill” Graham (drums), and vocalists Karen Backes-Dothage and Chelsy Larson, lead singer and keyboardist Elton Dan has been playing the piano since he was 10 years old. As a youth, Dan saw Elton John live at Caesar’s Palace, and ever since, the artist has been Dan's musical hero for both his wonderful music and the humanitarian contributions the band honored. Dan has persisted in keeping the same traditions in the band he created to honor his music hero Elton John and the legacy and culture of what the Elton John Band stands for. Although Elton Dan has performed for gatherings of 8,000-plus, he prides his group for letting each listener feel that they are sharing the intimate emotions of John's much-loved music.

Elton Dan & the Rocket Band's Sir Elton John's 75th Birthday Bash concert will be performed at the Redstone Room on March 23, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.