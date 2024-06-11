Emily Elgin, June 22

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

An up-and-coming country-music sensation lauded by CanvasRebel as "brilliant and insightful," Emily Elgin headlines a June 22 engagement at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, her concert in the venue's Country Vibes Series sure to include her hits "Tuesday" and "Should've Been Raining," as well as favorites from her 2019 debut EP This Woman.

As stated in her biography at EmilyElginMusic.com, "Emily’s journey from the heartland of Oklahoma where she was born and raised, to the neon-lit stages of Nashville Tennessee is a saga of determination and musical passion. Emily's early years were infused with the sounds of country, blues and southern rock, igniting a flame that would eventually guide her to Music City. In 2015, Emily took a leap of faith, leaving the familiar plains behind to chase her dream of becoming a country singer. In 2019, Emily marked a milestone with the release of her debut EP This Woman. The record was a testament to her artistry, showcasing a blend of soulful vocals and authentic songwriting that resonated with fans. The EP laid the foundation for what was to come, establishing Emily as a rising star in the country music landscape.

"June 2023 saw the release of Emily's single 'Tuesday.' The song encapsulates a rebellious spirit, and narrates a daring escapade involving jail, auto theft, and a hint of outlaw allure. 'Tuesday' is not just a song; it's a sonic rebellion, capturing the essence of a wild ride through a life less ordinary. Emily entered 2024 with a bang releasing 'Should’ve Been Raining,' a soulful single that describes the agony of a breakup against the backdrop of a stunning night. The song captures the essence of longing for the emotional release of rain on a night that seemed to perfect for such heartache."

In a CanvasRebel intreview, Elgin described what she found most rewarding about her career ascent: "For me, it’s seeing the impact of my songs. Hearing stories of how my music has helped someone during difficult times or lifted them up when they’ve been sad. Seeing videos of people dancin’ and jammin’ out happy and free to my music fills me with a deep happiness and gratitude that I can’t quite put into words."

Emily Elgin performs her Rhythm Room engagement on June 22, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.