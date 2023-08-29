Emily Nenni, September 12

Tuesday, September 12, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With her 2022 album On the Ranch praised by American Songwriter for the artist's "spirited girl-next-door charm" and "crackling tunes," Nashville-based singer/songwriter Emily Nenni headlines a September 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the country musician's recent recording inspiring Holler Country to rave, "Nenni excels in every moment, her voice fluttering amongst the ornate arrangements as she forges an album of tremendous heart and great attention to detailed songwriting."

A California native who moved to Nashville at 21, Nenni is making her full-length album debut with On the Ranch, a work that Americana UK called "a delightful throwback to the kind of classic country that's a rarity these day. The artist's Web-site biography states, "Growing up in the Bay Area 'in a family of music nerds,' her father worked in radio, and she even attended her first Bruce Springsteen show in utero. Mom and dad took her to countless concerts as a kid and regaled her with endless tales of music lore. Emily’s mother introduced her to the likes of Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Jessi Colter, and Hank Williams, while her father spun James Brown and John Coltrane.

"Following high school, she attended Columbia College with a major in audio engineering. After a year, she dropped out and saved up enough money to move to Nashville – despite not knowing a soul in the city. In order to break into the iconic Robert’s Western World on Broadway, she baked cookies for the bouncers and house band, finding herself on stage not long after. Simultaneously, she sharpened her skills at Santa’s Pub, often playing all night and building a buzz in the process.

"Eventually, she linked up with producer and frequent collaborator Mike Eli. Together, they cut her independent debut LP, Hell of a Woman, in 2017. Next up, she joined forces with Teddy and The Rough Riders for the I Owe You Nothin’ EP before serving up 2020’s Long Game EP. The latter’s title track cracked over 1 million streams as she caught the attention of Normaltown & New West and signed to the label. Plus, she earned critical acclaim from the likes of Glide Magazine who proclaimed, 'Nenni possesses a unique and deeply charismatic vocal charm.'”

Emily Nenni performs her Davenport engagement on September 12 with an additional set by Katie & the Honky Tonks, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.