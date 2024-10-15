Enter Shikari, October 26

Saturday, October 26, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring North America in support of their most recent album A Kiss for the Whole World, a recording in which the musicians, according to NME, "sound perhaps the most joyful they've ever been" the alternative rockers of Enter Shikari headline an October 26 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, The Skinny adding that in the group's newest recording, listeners can "genuinely feel the life pouring out of the record."

Originally formed in 1999 with bassist Chris Batten, lead vocalist/keyboardist Rou Reynolds, and drummer Rob Rolfe (all schoolmates in the United Kingdom's St. Albans), and with guitarist Rory Clewlow joining the ensemble in 2023, Enter Shikari has thus far released seven full-length studio albums; 2007's Take to the Skies, 2009's Common Dreads, 2012's A Flash of Colour, 2015's The Mindsweep, 2017's The Spark, 2020's Nothing Is True & Everything is Possible, and last year's A Kiss for the Whole World. All seven albums debuted in the U.K. Album Chart top-five “midweeks," with A Kiss for the Whole World finally scoring the band their first-ever U.K. Album Chart number-one record. Enter Shikari have been recipients of multiple awards and topped many a magazine reader’s poll, picking up "Best Live Band" citations and a plethora of "Best U.K. Artist" and "Best Album" statuettes, from the likes of Kerrang!, Rock Sound, the Heavy Music Awards and NME.

Summer of 2020 saw the band announce a partnership/shirt sponsorship with local football team St. Albans City FC, while frontman/songwriter/producer Reynolds has published four books with Faber Music, the most recent being a A Treatise on Possibility’in the summer of 2021. In addition to Reynolds' authored publications, Faber Music, in 2022, also published Standing Like Statues: The Enter Shikari Biography, written by Kerrang! magazine editor Luke Morton.

The musicians have played roughly 3,000 live shows around the globe, including three headline arena-sized tours in the U.K,; substantial European-arena supports in their early career with The Prodigy, Linkin Park, and 30 Seconds to Mars; and additional large and small festivals worldwide. Enter Shikari's last full U.K, tour in December of 2021 sold out across the board, including the band’s fourth headline show at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace. Last year kicked off with Enter Shikari releasing the single "(pls) set me on fire" and embarking on the "Residency Tour," which took in five British cities over the course of one week, repeating for three months. Tour dates for 2024 have included the band’s first ever Wembley Arena show, and in recognition of the grassroots touring scene that birthed the band, Enter Shikari's musicians have pledged £1 from every ticket sale for the tour to be donated to the Music Venue Trust to support grassroots music venues in the U.K. The band also announced a short European run, including the largest German and Netherlands shows Enter Shikari has yet played.

Enter Shikari bring their national tour to Davenport on October 26 with additional sets by Me You at Six and Yours Truly, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $35-70, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.