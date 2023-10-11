Eric Paslay, October 21

Saturday, October 21, 4 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Performing a special afternoon concert in advance of the Quad City Storm's opening-night hockey game, country-music star and Grammy Award nominee Eric Paslay will play an outdoor set at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 21, the artist's Billboard-charting hits including “Friday Night,” “Song About a Girl,” and “She Don't Love You.”

Born in Abilene, Texas, the 40-year-old Paslay started playing guitar at the age of 15, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in the fall of 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In mid-2011, he signed to EMI Records Nashville, and although the singer/guitarist's first two singles "Never Really Wanted" and "If the Fish Don't Bite" failed to make Billboard's top 40, his third, "Friday Night," was a top-five hit on Country Airplay in early 2014. The song was originally recorded by Lady Antebellum, and Paslay's version appears on his self-titled debut album, released in early 2014. The album went on to produce two more hit singles in "Song About a Girl" and "She Don't Love You." Paslay also co-wrote Jake Owen's "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," the Will Hoge/Eli Young Band song "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," and Love and Theft's "Angel Eyes," all of which were number-one singles on the country charts. Additionally, he has written album cuts for Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts' 2014 single "Rewind," and Keith Urban's 2021 single "Wild Hearts."

In 2013, Paslay appeared on Amy Grant's album How Mercy Looks from Here, sharing lead vocals with Grant and Sheryl Crow on his composition "Deep As It Is Wide." Paslay is featured alongside Dierks Bentley on Charles Kelley's debut solo single "The Driver," which was released in September of 2015 and received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. Paslay released his second studio Nice Guy in 2020, with the work earning the country artists some of the strongest notices of his career. Nancy Kruh of People magazine stated that Paslay's "melodies teem with energy, and his lyrics are filled with poetic treasures and warmed by his supple voice," while Jessica Nicholson of MusicRow described the album's track "Woman Like Her," penned with Charles Kelley and Laura Veltz, as a single that "pays tribute to lasting love."

Eric Paslay's Moline concert will take place in the Vibrant Arena of the MARK parking lot on October 21 at 4 p.m., and admission is free with the purchase of a Quad City Storm opening-night ticket. For more information and tickets, call (800)745-3000 and visit VibrantArena.com.