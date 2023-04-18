Erin Coburn, April 30

Sunday, April 30, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Music Crowns as a young artist who "reveals the depth of her soulful music with her fiery energy," rock and blues singer/songwriter Erin Coburn headlines an April 30 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the Cincinnati-based musician inspiring Review-Mag to rave, "While she brings the sounds of modern rock front and center, Erin never forgets her heavily blues- and classic-rock-influenced past."

Describing herself as a "perpetual misfit," Coburn is known for her prolific songwriting and modern approach to American rock and roll. Her relatable lyrics and soul-gripping vocals are a striking compliment to scorching guitar solos and infectious riffs, and she is unafraid to be authentically herself, always delivering an unforgettable, high energy performance that leaves people wanting more. As Coburn says in regard to her concert appearances, “Expect the unexpected!”

Writing songs since a young age, Coburn released her debut album Chaos Before Conformity in 2015 at age 14, and her lyrical output focuses on the theme of not fitting in with societal norms – in other words, being a misfit. With the releases of her second and third albums, 2017's Queen of Nothing and 2019's Out from Under, Coburn's fan base has grown both nationally and worldwide. And with her most recent single releases – 202's “The MISFIT,” 2021's “Flip,” and last year's “Sleeve” – Coburn has been showcasing her natural progression to a more mature sound with edgier lyrics, searing guitar solos, and a dash of humor on full display. As Divine magazine raved, “Erin Coburn is not only a talented guitarist, but is also a talented producer, singer, and songwriter. Her lyics convey passion, physicality, and beat in a way that is unique and vulnerable.”

Erin Coburn headlines her April 30 engagement at Davenport's Redstone Room at Common Chord with an additional set by Jacob Hemenway, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.