Esmé Patterson, October 14

Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of her forthcoming fifth studio album Notes from Nowhere, and with the artist's fourth There Will Come Soft Rains lauded by Paste magazine for "her lithe songs and lock-tight arrangements," indie-rock and dream-pop singer/songwriter Esmé Patterson headlines an October 14 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her 2020 recording also hailed by PopMatters as "visceral and deeply moving."

A gold-selling recording artist in the United States and Canada, Patterson began her career in her hometown of Boulder, Colorado, co-founding the indie-folk ensemble Paper Bird in 2007. Patterson and Paper Bird were commissioned by Ballet Nouveau Colorado in 2010 to compose and perform the music for the ballet Carry On, which debuted in 2011 and found acclaim among Colorado audiences. An associated live album of the musical performances of the ballet was mixed by Jeremy Averitt and released that June, and Averitt would later join Patterson's backing band as the ensemble's bassist. In 2012, Patterson signed with Greater Than Collective, a Denver-based independent label funded by Illegal Pete's, and released her debut album entitled All Princes, I, for which she received favorable critical reviews from American Songwriter and Colorado's 5280 Magazine.

In 2015, Patterson released her second full-length album Woman to Woman, a collection of original response songs to "male-gaze" hits from the perspective of the female subject of each song. The recording garnered wide acclaim from the international critics for several music publications including Vice, The Guardian, and Bust. The following year, Patterson released her third full-length album We Were Wild, her first for Fat Possum Records, which caught the attention of Rolling Stone and the New York Times, the latter of which called the album a stark departure from her previous efforts. Also in 2016, Patterson recorded a duet with U.K. recording artist Frank Turner that appeared on his album Positive Songs for Negative People. With There Will Come Soft Rains, which Paste magazine called "a study in swagger and contrast," released in 2020, Patterson's latest recording is her fifth studio album Notes from Nowhere, which is set for release on October 10, a mere four days after her Raccoon Motel booking.

Esmé Patterson plays her Davenport engagement on October 14, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.