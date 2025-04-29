An Evening with Alice Cooper, May 13

Tuesday, May 13, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On May 13, the artist whom The Rolling Stone Album Guide calls “the world's most beloved heavy-metal entertainer” makes a special appearance at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK with the Quad Cities return of Alice Cooper, whose 2023 recording Road was hailed by Classic Rock as "a cohesively themed album lathered in multi-tiered guitars, anthemic choruses, and high-density power riffage, tempered by road-honed dynamism and built for the stage."

Debuting in Phoenix in the late 1960s, “Alice Cooper” was originally a band fronted by vocalist and harmonica player Vincent Damon Furnier, who would eventually adopt Alice Cooper as his solo stage moniker. The Alice Cooper band released its first album in 1969 but broke into the mainstream with the 1971 hit “I'm Eighteen” from their third studio album Love It to Death, which was followed by 1972's even bigger single “School's Out.” The band reached its commercial peak with the 1973 album Billion Dollar Babies, and two years later, Furnier – now performing as Alice Cooper – began a solo career with the 1975 concept album Welcome to My Nightmare, a platinum-seller that reached number-five on the Billboard charts.

Known for his sociable and witty real-life personality, the shock rocker is credited with helping to shape the sound and look of heavy metal, with the Sydney Morning Herald stating that his “stagecraft and showmanship have permanently transformed the genre.” Cooper's discography consists of 30 studio albums – six of which achieved platinum status – including this year's band album The Revenge of Alice Cooper, 65 singles, 11 live albums, 21 compilation albums, 12 video releases, 32 music videos, and an audiobook. When not performing on-stage, Cooper is a film actor, golfing celebrity, restaurateur, and, since 2004, popular radio DJ with his classic rock show Nights with Alice Cooper. The legend is currently touring nationwide in his hugely popular "Too Close for Comfort Tour," Cooper's most recent studio album Road hailed by Uncut as "all great fun and played by a road-hardened band full of vigor."

Performing from an unforgettable repertoire that includes the seminal hits "No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “Poison," Alice Cooper brings his "Too Close for Comfort Tour" to the Moline amphitheater on May 13, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $42-102, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.