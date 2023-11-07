“An Evening with Dan Tedesco,” November 18

Saturday, November 18, 7 p.m.

Village Theatre, 2113 East 11th Street, Davenport IA

A gifted alt-folk and -rock singer/songwriter based in Des Moines will take the stage at Davenport's Village Theatre in the November 18 concert event An Evening with Dan Tedesco, the artist's self-titled debut album praised by the Boston Globe for its “minimalist rhythmic guitar, melodies that swoop, soar, and linger, and lyrics saturated with metaphor."

Originally from the Chicago suburbs and now residing n Des Moines, Tedesco began pursuing his rock-and-roll career as a high-school guitarist, recalling in a CSIndy.com interview, “I would go to the practice room at school, turn the amp up, and just play power chords for four hours. I just wanted to play something that made the heart shake. That's what really mattered to me.” He released his debut Starin' at a Red Light in 2009, and eventually followed it with 2011's Tracks on Fire, 2014's Death in the Valley, and 2015's Dan Tedesco. The singer/songwriter followed that debut with 2019's American Darkness, which inspired Americana Highways' Jeremy Glazier to writer, "It’s an extremely personal album and I’m looking forward to Dan building off American Darkness and see what the mirror he looks into for inspiration shows him in the years to come."

As the artist states at DanTedesco.com, " The only serious addiction in my life, if you’d like to call it that, has been with music. Let me bring you up to speed. Piano at age five. Violin at age nine. Guitar at age 11 after hearing Eddie Van Halen. And that, as they say, is all she wrote. I’ve been madly in love with it ever since. Growing up, my ears were fortunate enough to be treated to a fairly eclectic musical mix: The Beatles, Dylan, Paul Simon, James Taylor, The Band, The Beach Boys, Pink Floyd, CCR, Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty. Even a healthy dose of Mozart, Beethoven, and Wagner. A friend in my neighborhood used to make cassette mixes for me: The Who, They Might Be Giants, The Police, The Clash. I missed the grunge period, and it wouldn’t be until nearly a decade later that I’d discover the power of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden. Once I found the guitar, things focused in a touch. It wasn’t unusual for me to fall asleep at night to the sounds of guitar wizards like Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson. And the random Van Halen record was never far away.

"Then there was the jazz period. Wes Montgomery. Joe Pass. George Benson. Charlie Christian. John Coltrane. Elvin Jones. McCoy Tyner. The things I learned from those guys. Man. It’s everything really. The spirit of jazz. The freedom of it. That’s been it’s great influence on me. But I was always a rock ’n roll kid. Pete Townsend more than Pat Metheny. And, ultimately, I craved power chords over the complex harmonies of jazz."

An Evening with Dan Tedesco will be performed in the Village of East Davenport on November 18, admission to the November 18 concert event is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Village Theatre's Facebook page.