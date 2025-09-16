“A Broadway Cabaret with Q. Smith,” September 26

Friday, September 26, 7 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the lauded stage talent best known for Broadway and touring productions of Mary Poppins and for originating the role of Hannah in the Tony-winning musical Come from Away, a Midwestern native takes the stage in A Broadway Cabaret with Q. Smith, a September 26 event in the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center that will find the artist joined by visiting high schoolers to perform a showcase of thrilling solos and group numbers.

Smith was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and became interested in theatre late in high school when two other African-American girls at Omaha North High School introduced her to show tunes. She was also encouraged by her high school teachers to try singing opera, and she subsequently worked with the Omaha Symphony Orchestra. Smith taught drama to children the summer before her senior year of high school, where she got the nickname "Q" after the children were unable to pronounce her given name, Quiana. While auditioning for college theatre programs, she studied drama at the University of Nebraska, and in her sophomore year, was able to transfer to New York's Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in musical theatre in 2000, and was one of the first two African-American women to graduate from the program.

The stage artist was last seen on Broadway in the seven-time Tony-nominated play The Hills of California, directed by Oscar and Tony winner Sam Mendes, and is perhaps best known for creating the role of Hannah and others in the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away that enjoyed a version on Apple TV+. Smith has toured with the North American Broadway show A Night With Janis Joplin, playing the roles of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone, and she was the first African American to have a leading role in the Broadway production of Mary Poppins. Other noted credits for Smith include Abyssinia: A Gospel Celebration with Wynton Marsalis at the Lincoln Center; Show Boat in concert at Carnegie Hall; guest soloist for Hillary Clinton’s Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center; and guest soloist at Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremonies representing the state of Nebraska. Smith has shared the stage with Gladys Knight, Rita Coolidge, and other legends, and has traveled the world with various productions, including in Central America, Germany, and the entire United States.

“I’m just tickled pink to be coming home to the Midwest,” Smith said. “The Midwest is full of raw talent. The great thing about us Midwesterners is that we work hard for what we want. That’s the kind of mentality it takes to survive this industry. I was and still am a dreamer and love nothing more than being that example for students. Dreams do come true! I want to remind them to chase their dreams down and not be afraid to be authentically themselves. My husband and I have a company called Your Stage, Your Moment where we remind students as well as professionals that they have a spotlight. We want them to step into it boldly and confidently. I’m really excited to visit Dubuque! I know it’s going to be a good time.”

A Broadway Cabaret with Q. Smith will be performed in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 26, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.