Everclear, October 18

Friday, October 18, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Hailed by Rock and Roll Globe as "one of the most renowned alternative rock bands of the past three decades," the talents of Everclear – led by vocalist, guitarist, and founder Art Alexakis – headline an October 18 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, performing all the hits from throughout the outfit's extraordinary, three decades-long catalog, and spotlighting tracks off their platinum-selling album Songs from an American Movie Vol. One.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure: spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum; selling in excess of 6 million records; achieving 12 top-40 hit singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio charts, the songs including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful,” and “Everything To Everyone"; and producing numerous videos, performing thousands of shows, and earning a 1998 Grammy Award nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album World of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with Everclear's significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle & Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure

In 2019, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. To celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with six bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. Beyond his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career, Alexakis – performing on the rockers' current tour with bandmates Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), and Brian Nolan (drums) – created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and he released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019. And five years later, the musicians continue to amass staggering critical notices, with Rock at Night raving, “The energy Everclear brings is still stratospheric ... . Everclear is fun, high energy, great music, any night of the week!”

Everclear brings their 30-date fall tour to East Moline on October 18 alongside special guests Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $37.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.