EXTC: XTC's Terry Chambers & Friends, April 30

Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With their album EXTC! released April 4, the recording inspiring Medium to rave that "the clarity of the vocals, upon the addicting and ever-changing thrum of the beat, is a marvel in the production of modern music," EXTC: XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends headlines an April 30 Redstone Room concert co-presented by Ragged Records and sponsored by Planet 93.9, bringing Chambers, Steve Hampton, and Terry Lines to Davenport on the band's "North American Cushty Tour 2025."

For almost four decades, fans of England's progressive-pop outfit XTC could only dream of witnessing the group's classic songbook played live. That dream has now become a reality, as XTC’s legendary drummer Terry Chambers is back on the road with his band EXTC. This is the only touring band featuring original members performing from the XTC repertoire in more than 40 years. Emerging out of the post-punk and New Wave explosion of the 1970s, XTC experienced global success touring with the likes of The Police and Talking Heads, and put their United Kingdom hometown of Swindon on the map. They also achieved huge success in North America and Japan, although their legion of loyal fans would be left in limbo when, in 1982, XTC stopped touring and became a studio-based entity.

Originating in early 2019, EXTC was designed by Chambers to achieve its goals of performing to audiences who had waited so long to hear the EXTC back catalog performed live ... a plan only to be bought to a standstill in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band eventually began gigging again in 2021 with sold-out dates around the UK, and soon went on further to massively successful tours of the United States and Canada, with EXTC also heading to Japan in early 2023.

EXTC has kept much of the original fan base from XTC’s glory days of the late '70s and early '80s, as well as gaining a new following of fans in their own right. Enthusiastic fans have lapped up the chance to see Chambers and EXTC perform XTC's greatest hits, including Billboard smashes from albums such as Drums & Wires, Black Sea, and English Settlement. Alongside drummer Chambers, the EXTC lineup features frontman Steve Hampton (lead vocals and guitar – Joe Jackson, The Vapors, and Dead Crow Road) and Terry Lines (bass and vocals – The Rams and Dead Crow Road). These artists are thrilled to bring audiences the full EXTC experience with their mezmerising live performances, and with new material already in the works, EXTC is finding their popularity gaining momentum and international tour schedules increasing.

EXTC: XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends brings their "North American Cushty Tour 2025" to Davenport on April 30, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.