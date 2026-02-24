24 Feb 2026

Fabrizio and Clementine, March 7

By Reader Staff

Fabrizio at Rozz-Tox -- March 7.

Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A disparate night of musical genres will be heard at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on March 7, the artists' repertoires ranging from the country and Americana of Nashville-based Fabrizio to the emo and punk of Rockford, Illinois' Clementine.

Born in the highlands of Huánuco, Peru, Fabrizio set out on his own and landed in the foothills of Georgia at the age of 15 to fend for himself. The artist brings a truly unique voice and perspective to the Americana and country music scene. With a deep, powerful baritone that can shake the walls and stir the soul, Fabrizio fuses the raw emotion of traditional country with the storytelling spirit of his journey. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee at 23, Fabrizio continues to carve out a space in the Southern music scene, captivating audiences with his commanding voice. He’s not just a singer, he’s a storyteller with a voice that doesn’t just sing the song, he lives it.

Clementine at Rozz-Tox -- March 7.

Clementine is an emo/punk band from Rockford, Illinois. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Joe Altamore, bassist Mack Sima, and drummer Lee Payton. For the last few years, the band has been touring across the United States, developing a die-hard fan base across the Midwest and East Coast. Outside of their headline shows, the band has supported acts such as Bilmuri, Homesafe, Bearings, and Mom Rock. Additionally, Clementine has been featured on Spotify editorial playlists Fresh Finds Rock and Emo Right Now several times, alongside acts such as Microwave, Hot Mulligan, Fleshwater, and Sweet Pill. As a result, they have accumulated listeners around the globe. Clementine's debut full-length album, Juvenoia, will be released in 2026. Renowned industry professional Seth Henderson, known for his work with artists such as Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, and State Champs, is producing the album.

Fabrizio and Clementine perform their Davenport engagement on March 7 with an additional set by Company Dimes, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $13.22, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

