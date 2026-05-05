Fai Laci, May 20

Wednesday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of the June 26 release of their album Elephant in the Room, the Boston-based alternative rockers of Fai Laci headline a May 20 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the outfit praised by RIFF magazine for delivering "bold, in your face, balls-to-the-wall, good old-fashioned rock."

As stated at BigHassle.com: "Fai Laci has quickly emerged from the historically rich music scene of Boston, Massachusetts, to be one of the most compelling new voices in alternative rock. The band was founded by Luke Faillaci following the 2022 release of the first Fai Laci EP, Conversation, recorded in his college bedroom and highlighted by such tracks as 'Five' and 'Gypsy Lover,' both of which soon earned millions of worldwide streams thanks to their expressive vocals and urgent songcraft. With no real plan other than to make great music, Faillaci pulled together his closest and most dedicated musical friends – Michael Goldblatt, Zack Putnam, Cal Hamandi, and Anthony Cervone – and officially formed Fai Laci, releasing their second independent EP, Knock at My Door, in early 2024. A fervent fan following soon grew in the Northeast and beyond, resulting in increasingly bigger live shows and total streams for both EPs now over 15M. Now signed to Easy Eye Sound, Fai Laci is currently hard at work recording their first full-length album in Nashville with Easy Eye Sound founder Dan Auerbach producing."

Regarding the band's June album, EasyEyeSound.com adds: "Fai Laci are a band with a mission, and Elephant in the Room is the ideal vehicle to achieve it. Produced by Dan Auerbach and recorded at his Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville, the album blends the urgency of punk and the stomp of glam with the theatricality of classic rock, all bound together by the band’s sharp swagger and Faillaci’s boundless charisma. Especially for a debut, it’s confident and surprisingly diverse, full of brazen rockers and bruised-heart ballads. The band expertly traverses the psychedelic time and tempo changes of 'Cure Upon the Hill' with the same grace and nuance that they bring to 'Beautifully Boring,' a dreamily bittersweet anthem about navigating your young adulthood with your sense of self intact. In between, they deliver bangers like the decadent 'Sarasota' and the jittery new wave 'Headlights, each a showcase for their inventive guitars and nimble rhythm section. 'We never set out to make a certain kind of sound,' says Faillaci. 'It takes us wherever it takes us. We got more into the rock side of things on the album, but we also wanted to have some really beautiful songs on it. We wanted to have something for everybody.'"

Fai Laci headlines their Davenport engagement on May 20, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.