Fifth-Annual Bellson Music Fest, June 6

Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m.

RB&W District Amphitheater, 201 East Second Street, Rock Falls IL

Celebrating the legacy of Louie Bellson (1924 2009), the Rock Falls native who became a world-renowned drummer, composer, band leader, and six-time Grammy nominee, the Fifth Annual Bellson Music Fest will be held at Rock Falls' RB&W Park on June 6, the hosted by Rock Falls Tourism in collaboration with Bellson’s widow Francine Bellson and music director and local favorite Josh Duffee.

Born Luigi Paolino Alfredo Francesco Antonio Balassoni, Rock Falls native Louie Bellson (July 6, 1924 – February 14, 2009) was an influential jazz drummer, composer, arranger, bandleader, and jazz educator. He is credited with pioneering the use of two bass drums, and Bellson and his first wife, actress and singer Pearl Bailey (married from 1952 until Bailey's death in 1990), had the second highest number of appearances at the White House, with only Bob Hope having more. Bellson was also a vice president at the drum company Remo and was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1985.

As a creator of music, both written and improvised, his compositions and arrangements embrace jazz, jazz/rock/fusion, romantic orchestral suites, symphonic works and a ballet. Bellson was also a poet and a lyricist. As an author, he published more than a dozen books on drums and percussion. Bellson was at work with his biographer on a book chronicling his career and bearing the same name as one of his compositions, "Skin Deep." In addition, "The London Suite" (recorded on his album Louie in London) was performed at the Hollywood Pilgrimage Bowl before a record-breaking audience. The three-part work includes a choral section in which a 12-voice choir sings lyrics penned by Bellson. Part One is the band's rousing "Carnaby Street,” a collaboration with Jack Hayes.

The Fifth-Annual Bellson Music Fest will feature four bands performing music that honors Bellson’s legacy, along with styles ranging from Latin and classic rock to West Coast swing, Chicago electric blues, funk, soul, jazz, and rhythm and blues. The bands include the following:

1 – 2:30 p.m.: Josh Duffee & the Blackhawk Broadcasters will feature music composed and arranged by Louie Bellson, along with songs that were recorded by Bellson during his career in a small group setting.

3 – 4 p.m.: Crooked Cactus Band playing a mix of Latin and classic rock.

5 – 6:30 p.m.: John Resch & Doggin’ Out performing original songs and covers of West Coast swing and Chicago electric blues.

7 – 8:30 p.m.: Rare Element has a strong reputation for its high-intensity, live shows featuring funk music combining the elements of soul, jazz, and R&B.

The Bellson Music Fest will kick off with a Drum Clinic at the McCormick Event Center, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The clinic to be conducted by Josh Duffee offers an incredible experience for drummers, and music lovers alike. Known for his deep connection to jazz history, Duffee studied closely with legendary drummer Bellson and other influential drummers from the 1910s and 1920s. The drum clinic and concert are free to attend. Food vendors will also be available on-site.

The Fifth-Annual Bellson Music Fest takes place on Saturday, June 6, in Rock Falls' RB&W Park, and in case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to The Centennial Auditorium at 19 East Miller Road in Sterling, Illinois. For more information on the day, visit VisitRockFalls.com/events/bellson-music-fest-4.