Finger Eleven and 10 Years, September 3

Sunday, September 3, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A pair of wildly popular alternative-metal acts that debuted in the 1990s and continue to rock concertgoers nationwide enjoy a co-headlining engagement at The Rust Belt on September 3, with the East Moline venue hosting the award-winning, Billboard-charting talents of Canada's Finger Eleven alongside the Tennessee natives of 10 Years.

Formed in 1190, Finger Eleven is a Canadian rock band from Burlington, Ontario. Its musicians have released seven studio albums (six as Finger Eleven and one as Rainbow Butt Monkeys), with their third album 2000's The Greyest of Blue Skies, bringing them into the mainstream. Their 2003 self-titled recording achieved gold status in the United States and platinum in Canada, largely based on the success of the single "One Thing" that marked the band's first placing on Billboard's U.S. Hot 100 chart at number 16. Finger Eleven's 2007 album Them vs. You vs. Me launched the single "Paralyzer," which went on to top the Canadian Hot 100 and both U.S. rock charts, with the recording also reaching number six on the U.S. Hot 100 and number 12 on the Australian Singles Chart. Them vs. You vs. Me, which was eventually certified gold in the U.S. and multi-platinum in Canada, won the Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year in 2008, and after Finger Eleven's sixth studio album Life Turns Electric debuted in 2010, it was Juno Award-nominated as Best Rock Album of the Year. Five Crooked Lines, their seventh and most recent studio album, was released in 2015, and between 1995 and 2016, Finger Eleven was listed among the top 75 best-selling Canadian artists in Canada, as well as among the top 25 best-selling Canadian bands.

With 10 Years building a formidable catalog since their 1999 debut, the group’s gold-selling 2005 breakthrough The Autumn Effect yielded the hit “Wasteland," which went gold, landed onthe Billboard Hot 100, and clinched the number-one spots at Active Rock Radio and on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. They landed three top-30 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with 2000's Division, 2010's Feeding the Wolves, and 2012's Minus the Machine, with 2017’s (How to Live) As Ghosts was also a huge success. Not only did the album bow in the top five of Billboard's U.S. Top Hard Rock Albums chart, but it also yielded the hit single “Novacaine," which ascended to the top five of the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock Songs chart and tallied 16 million Spotify streams. Along the way toward their 2022 album release Deconstructed, 10 Years has sold out numerous headline shows and toured with everyone from Korn, Deftones, and Stone Sour to Chris Cornell and Linkin Park, and the group's 2020 recording Violent Allies was a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer and Feeding the Wolves collaborator Howard Benson of My Chemical Romance, Halestorm, Papa Roach, and Three Days Grace fame.

Finger Eleven and 10 Years perform their co-headlining East Moline engagement on September 3, admission to the 7 p.m. concert starts at $29.99, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBelt.com.