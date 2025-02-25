25 Feb 2025

Finom, March 8

By Reader Staff

Finom at the Raccoon Motel -- March 8.

Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2024 album Not God, hailed by Flood magazine as "a wonderful rumination on the perceived limitations of songcraft," the indie-folk duo Finom headline a March 8 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the Chicago-based outfit formed in 2014 by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist duo Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart.

Both Cunningham and Stewart attended Whitney Young Magnet High School on the city's near-west side. While Stewart was in high school, she played keyboards and sang in Kids These Days. Adding electric guitar, Stewart co-founded Marrow with Cunningham's brother, Liam Cunningham (a.k.a. Liam Kazar), in 2013 after Kids These Days disbanded. Finom Drummer Matt Carroll also played in Marrow, and as of 2020, Stewart also plays violin and keyboards, and sings, in Chicago's avant-garde jazz ("improvised music"/free improvisation) community, including as a member of Marker, led by Ken Vandermark. Cunningham sang with the Chicago Children's Choir, and performed in the band The Audians while in high school. Since 2008, Cunningham has played and sung in bands, toured and recorded as a backup singer, worked on solo projects, and curated music festivals

Cunningham and Stewart have also released solo albums. From 2017 through 2020, often alongside Ken Vandermark, Anton Hatwich, Isaiah Spencer, and Cunningham's brother Liam Kazar, the Finom pair usually participated in the annual winter performances in Chicago of the Yes We Can Band led by Jeff Albert and Steve Marquette , which covers New Orleans rhythm & blues/funk tunes, particularly those of Allen Toussaint and the Meters. As of 2021–2022, Cunningham, her brother Liam Kazar, and others frequently join Andrew Sa's Cosmic Country Showcase band in Chicago and Milwaukee. In addition to four EPs, Finom has thus far releases a quartet of albums: 2018's Parts, 2020's Fantasize Your Ghost, 2023's OHMME, and last year's Not God.

Finom headlines their Davenport engagement on March 8 with an additional set by Brother Bird, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 