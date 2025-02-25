Finom, March 8

Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2024 album Not God, hailed by Flood magazine as "a wonderful rumination on the perceived limitations of songcraft," the indie-folk duo Finom headline a March 8 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the Chicago-based outfit formed in 2014 by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist duo Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart.

Both Cunningham and Stewart attended Whitney Young Magnet High School on the city's near-west side. While Stewart was in high school, she played keyboards and sang in Kids These Days. Adding electric guitar, Stewart co-founded Marrow with Cunningham's brother, Liam Cunningham (a.k.a. Liam Kazar), in 2013 after Kids These Days disbanded. Finom Drummer Matt Carroll also played in Marrow, and as of 2020, Stewart also plays violin and keyboards, and sings, in Chicago's avant-garde jazz ("improvised music"/free improvisation) community, including as a member of Marker, led by Ken Vandermark. Cunningham sang with the Chicago Children's Choir, and performed in the band The Audians while in high school. Since 2008, Cunningham has played and sung in bands, toured and recorded as a backup singer, worked on solo projects, and curated music festivals

Cunningham and Stewart have also released solo albums. From 2017 through 2020, often alongside Ken Vandermark, Anton Hatwich, Isaiah Spencer, and Cunningham's brother Liam Kazar, the Finom pair usually participated in the annual winter performances in Chicago of the Yes We Can Band led by Jeff Albert and Steve Marquette , which covers New Orleans rhythm & blues/funk tunes, particularly those of Allen Toussaint and the Meters. As of 2021–2022, Cunningham, her brother Liam Kazar, and others frequently join Andrew Sa's Cosmic Country Showcase band in Chicago and Milwaukee. In addition to four EPs, Finom has thus far releases a quartet of albums: 2018's Parts, 2020's Fantasize Your Ghost, 2023's OHMME, and last year's Not God.

Finom headlines their Davenport engagement on March 8 with an additional set by Brother Bird, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.