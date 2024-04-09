Fit for a King, April 19

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their most recent album The Hell We Create that Wall of Sound called "10 tracks of polished metalcore that will keep fans satisfied," the Texas-based Christian rockers of Fit for a King headline an April 19 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their 2022 recording also inspiring Outburn to state, "This record's outstanding instrumental and atmospheric soundscapes, together with its unquestionable lyrical vulnerability, make it well worth listening to."

Fit for a King was formed in Tyler, Texas, in 2007 by Jared Easterling, Aaron Decur, Justin Juno, Jared McFerron, Alex Danforth and Jed McNeill. The band performed locally and regionally, releasing their EPs Fit for a King and Awaken the Vesper in 2008 and 2009. After McNeill and McFerron left the band to pursue their educations. Ryan Kirby from the Ft. Worth-based outfit Bodies Awake joined the group in 2010 to replace Mason Wilson, who had recently replaced Danforth as the frontman. Kirby's Bodies Awake bandmate Bobby Lynge joined Fit for a King to play guitar, and the metalcore artists tracked their first independent debut studio album, Descendants, in 2011. With the release of their music video "Ancient Waters," the musicians began to gain a following, and following bassist Decur's departure from the ensemble in 2011 to pursue a career in law enforcement, he was replaced by Aaron Kadura, who performed clean vocals alongside Easterling.

In July of 2012, Fit for a King signed to Solid State Records and released their second studio album Creation/Destruction in March of 2013. The recording sold more than 3,100 copies in its first week of sales, with Billboard eventually charting Creation/Destruction at number 17 on the Christian Albums chart and number six on the Hard Rock Albums. Also that November, the band released the redux of their independent debut studio album Descendants, which placed Fit for a King at number 38 on the Christian Albums chart and number eight on the Heatseekers Albums chart. Since then, the ensemble has enjoyed additional Billboard smashes with 2014's Slave to Nothing, 2016's Deathgrip, 2018's Dark Skies, 2020's The Path, and The Hell We Create, all which which made the top three of the Hard Rock charts, with The Path scoring Fit for a King their first placement at the top of the charts. Their critical raves, meanwhile, have continued to amass with The Hell We Create, as Outburn stated, "It's clear that Fit for a King gave this experience their all, not to please others, but rather to bravely reveal a side of themselves that they had not previously displayed. For these reasons, The Hell We Create is their best effort to date."

Fit for a King plays their headlining engagement in Davenport on April 19 with additional sets by Chelsea Grin, Kingdom of Giants, and Soulkeeper, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $32, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.