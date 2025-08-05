Flatland Cavalry, August 21

Thursday, August 21, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With their 2023 Wandering Star praised by Americana Highways as "an upbeat celebration of commitment" and by No Depression as "a collection of songs that feel timeless right out of the gate," the country and Americana talents of Flatland Cavalry headline an August 21 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the group's recent compilation album Flatland Forever hailed by Holler Country Music as "a brilliant collection" and "a stunning mix of the old and the new."

Composed of Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle), and Adam Gallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo), Flatland Cavalry was formed in 2012 by Cordero and Albers, who were college roommates in Midland, Texas, and performed together before moving to Lubbock. By 2014, with former violinist Laura Jane in place of Hall, In May 2015, the full ensemble was born, and Flatland Cavalry's debut EP Come May was released via a crowd-funding campaign. On April 1, 2016, their first full-length album, Humble Folks, was released to positive reviews and comparisons to the music of the Turnpike Troubadours. The recording peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Americana/Folk albums chart and number 38 on the Top Country Albums chart. and Flatland Cavalry's second studio album, Homeland Insecurity, debuted in January of 2019.

For the past decade, as stated at FlatlandCavalry.com, the group "has built a reputation as 'one of the most dynamic presences in country music' (Rolling Stone) with their signature 'Easy on the ears, heavy on the heart' sound. In 2024, the sextet celebrated 10 years together with Flatland Forever, an acclaimed album that pays tribute to their journey, revisiting fan favorites while introducing new songs that showcase how far they’ve come.

"The past year has been full of milestones for the Nashville and Texas-based band. They earned their first ACM Award nomination for Group of the Year, achieved their first RIAA Gold certification for their breakout single 'A Life Where We Work Out,' and made their mark in film and television with contributions to the Twisters and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtracks, as well as featured placements on Yellowstone and Landman. Their relentless touring schedule reached new heights, including sold-out headline performances at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"Since first emerging in 2014, Flatland Cavalry has racked up six number-one singles on Texas Country Radio and amassed more than 500 million streams. Along the way, they’ve shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland, and more – proving that their brand of storytelling and musicianship resonates far beyond their roots."

Flatland Cavalry brings their "Flatland Forever(More)" tour to Davenport on August 21, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $33-166, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.