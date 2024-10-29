The Fleshtones, November 7

Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Currently traveling the country in support of their 2024 album It's Getting Late (… and More Songs About Werewolves), and now celebrating their astounding 48th year of professional performance, the garage rockers of The Fleshtones headline a special November 7 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, the group's Bandcamp page inviting audiences to "see why they’ve been your favorite band’s favorite band for decades."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "The creators and key advocates of their own genre – super rock – the Fleshtones have been one of America's greatest rock & roll showbands in a career that began in 1976. While they were often lumped in with the garage rock revival movement, their formula was significantly more complex than their peers. Though '60s garage sounds were a major influence, so were rhythm & blues, soul, hard rock, psychedelic rock, and even disco (the group cited the excitement of a packed dance club as an inspiration for their over-the-top live shows). The band play rock & roll suitable for energetic parties and frenetic dancing, with strong, elemental tunes, musical instrumental work, witty lyrics, and the charismatic vocal style of frontman Peter Zaremba. Their debut album, 1982's Roman Gods, showed their aesthetic was fully formed from the start, 1985's Speed Connection II – The Final Chapter documented the energy of their live show, 1997's Hitsburg, USA was a set of covers that offered a clear look at their influences, and 2003's Do You Swing? and 2016's The Band Drinks for Free confirmed the band were still in full command of their strengths in the 21st century."

The artist's Bandcamp page, meanwhile, adds, "In a world where there are no more heroes, the Fleshtones walk the earth like Roman gods. Since their inception in 1976 in Queens, New York, and their sweaty, boozy gestation at legendary venues such as CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, and the storied Club 57 – recently feted at the Museum of Modern Art, where their proto-video underground film “Soul City” was unspooled for art stars, glitterati, and a raft of punk rockers who managed to get past the front gate – they have perpetrated their proprietary brand of Super Rock, a frenetic amalgam of garage punk and soul, punctuated by the big beat and unleashed with the spectacular show business majesty which has kept them on the road for over 40 years, adored by audiences whose love for them borders on religious fervor. It’s Getting Late (… and More Songs About Werewolves) is a smash that could have dropped at any point in their epic career – it is an outburst, and a celebration of the Super Rock sound. Unlike their contemporaries, they have not dialed down the tempos to compensate for osteoporosis, they have not lost anything on their fastball, and continue to throw it for strikes."

The Fleshtones headline their engagement in Davenport's Redstone Room on November 7 alongside special guests The Service and Einstein's Sister, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $18-20, and the event is co-presented by Ragged Records and sponsored by PLANET 93.9 FM. For more information and tickets, call (563)326-1333 and visit CommonChordQC.org.