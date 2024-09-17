Flogging Molly, September 27

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded for albums including 2006's Whiskey on a Sunday, 2011's Speed of Darkness, and their 2022 critical smash Anthem, the contemporary Celtic rockers of Flogging Molly bring their national tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on September 27, AllMusic raving that "the group's hard-hitting sound still makes room for the nuances of their folk influences, and the songs make room for tales of brawling and wild times and more sentimental stories of love, loyalty, and times past."

With Flogging Molly based in Los Angeles, AllMusic went on to state, "Former Fastway guitarist/frontman and Dublin native Dave King formed the band in 1994 with fiddle player Bridget Regan, guitarist Dennis Casey, accordion player (and former pro skateboarder) Matt Hensley, bassist Nathen Maxwell, drummer George Schwindt, and mandolinist Bob Schmidt. Getting their start playing regularly at the L.A. bar Molly Malones, Flogging Molly eventually took their music on the road; their explosive and passionate live show was the heart of the band, and they toured relentlessly around the world throughout their career. Their rowdy folk-rock punk revival sound has been compared to the likes of other Irish bands the Pogues, Black 47, and the Dropkick Murphys, but the raucous septet opted for its own unique brashness that defied genre definitions.

"Flogging Molly released their debut, Swagger, in March 2000 on Side One Dummy and followed up two years later with Drunken Lullabies. Crafting exuberant barroom anthems, King often used personal touchstones – such as his childhood in a war-torn Ireland, his father's premature death, and an eight-year exile in the United States – for the band's compelling lyrical content. Within a Mile of Home appeared in September 2004, and the band continued to hit the road hard in support. The DVD documentary Whiskey on a Sunday was issued in July 2006; it was a candid look at Flogging Molly both as a band and as seven individuals, and came with a ten-song CD of acoustic and live tracks. In early 2007, as the group geared up for a U.S. headlining tour, Hensley amicably departed to spend more time with his family.

"In March 2007, Flogging Molly released the Complete Control Sessions EP. Their fourth studio album, Float, followed a year later, by which time Matt Hensley returned to the group. The band then hit the road, documenting the tour in 2010 with the release of Live at the Greek Theatre. Eventually they settled back into the studio with producer Ryan Hewitt, and the following year released their fifth album, Speed of Darkness. Prior to the recording, original drummer Schwindt was replaced by Mike Alonso, previously of Bantam Rooster and Electric Six, who had formerly played with King in the hard rock band Katmandu. Flogging Molly continued to tour over the next several years, and began curating their annual Salty Dog Cruise, which set sail each year for St. Patrick's Day. They eventually returned to the studio, heading to Dublin to record their sixth album, Life Is Good, which was released in early 2017. After a five-year retreat from the studio, Flogging Molly issued their seventh studio album, Anthem, in 2022. The LP was recorded by engineer and noted indie gadfly Steve Albini (who had also worked on Swagger and Drunken Lullabies) and introduced new banjo and mandolin player Spencer Swain."

Flogging Molly brings their national tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on September 27 with an additional set by the Rumjacks, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $45-65, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.