For King & Country, April 6

Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Currently touring in support of their 2022 album What Are We Waiting For?, which became the duo's first number-one entry on Billboard's Christian Albums chart, the performing siblings of For King & Country headline an April 6 concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the pair's latest recording also landing chart-topping singles with "Relate" and "For God Is with Us."

The Christian pop and alternative-rock duo of For King & Country is composed of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who were born in Australia and immigrated to the United States as children, settling in the Nashville area. Shortly after Luke graduated from high school, the siblings decided to explore the possibility of forming a band, and in 2007, they began performing as "Joel & Luke," a moniker they later changed to "Austoville" before settling on their current name. In 2008, Joel & Luke released the six-song EP A Tale of Two Towns, with three of its songs ("Missing," "Sane," and "Love's to Blame") later appearing on their 2012 For King & Country debut Crave with slightly different melodies and lyrics. With that release, the band was declared by Billboard as one of the "New Artists to Watch" for 2012, American Songwriter described them as "Australia's answer to Coldplay," and two years later, For King & Country delivered their second studio album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong., which won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

In 2018, the Smallbone brothers released Burn the Ships, which achieved gold status, was also named Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the Grammy Awards, and featured four singles, among them the added Grammy-winning smash hit "God Only Knows," which received platinum status. Two years later, For King & Country released the full-length Christmas album A Drummer Boy Christmas, while in 2022, their fifth studio album What Are We Waiting For? launched at number seven on the U.S. Billboard 200 and boasted guest appearances by Dante Bowe, Sleeping at Last, Tori Kelly, and Kirk Franklin. Over the years, the musicians of For King & Country have collaborated with many artists on their work, including Dolly Parton, Timbaland, Lecrae, and Needtobreathe, and their long list of accolades includes a Billboard Music Award and 13 GMA Dove Awards, three of them received for What Are We Waiting For?

For King & Country bring their "What Are We Waiting For? Tour" to Moline's amphitheater on April 6, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $23.99-53.99, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.