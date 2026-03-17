The Four C Notes, March 27

Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Noted for being the Midwest's only act expressly dedicated to recreating the music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, the, Chicago-based tribute artists of The Four C Notes play a May 18 concert event at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center. performing from a vast pop, rock, and ballad repertoire boasting such iconic smashes as “Sherry," “Big Girls Don’t Cry," “Walk Like A Man," "Let's Hang On," and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You."

Born in 1934, Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, known professionally as Frankie Valli, has been the frontman for the Four Seasons since 1960, and even 63 years later, is renowned for his unusually powerful lead falsetto voice. Valli scored 29 top-40 hits with the Four Seasons, one top-40 hit under the Four Seasons alias the Wonder Who?, and nine top-40 hits as a solo artist. As a member of the Four Seasons, Valli's number-one sensations include 1962's "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," 1963's "Walk Like a Man," 1964's "Rag Doll," and 1975's "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." One of his best-known and -loved songs, Valli's recording of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" reached number two in 1967, and as a solo artist, Valli scored chart-topping hits with 1974's "My Eyes Adored You" and the title track for 1978's musical smash Grease.

In 1960, the band known as the Four Lovers evolved into the Four Seasons, with Frankie Valli as the lead singer, Bob Gaudio (formerly of the Royal Teens) on keyboards and tenor vocals, Tommy DeVito on lead guitar and baritone vocals, and Nick Massi on electric bass and bass vocals. While band members have come and gone over the years, with 33 musicians currently cited on the band's Wikipedia page as "past members," Gaudio and Valli remain the band's constants (with each owning 50 percent of the act and its assets, including virtually all of its recording catalog). As Gaudio no longer plays live, Valli is the only member of the band from its inception who is touring as of 2026, and the band's original line-up was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fam in 1999. Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide.

Over recent decades, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons have experienced a huge resurgence in popularity through the Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which dramatizes the group's formation, success, and eventual break-up. The musical ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017, and since its debut has been on two North American national tours and two national tours of the United Kingdom and Ireland. In addition, Jersey Boys won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Dr. Hunter Fuerste, vice president of the Dubuque Arts Council Board of Directors, says of the Heritage Center's latest guests, "“The Four C Notes are the premier tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They perform hit after hit of the music that America loves." Pioneered by John Michael Coppola, who's best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of Jersey Boys, the Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only tribute dedicated to recreating the music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. Yet while they call Chicago home, the Four C Notes have performed at private events, performing arts centers, and outdoor festivals all over the United States.

The Four C Notes will perform in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on March 27, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $42-52, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563.585.7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.