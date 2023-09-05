Four Freaking Years of Hard Rock: The I-Rock Anniversary Party, September 15

Friday, September 15, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Celebrating a quartet of years as one of the Quad Cities' most popular FM radio stations with a free fiesta at East Moline venue the Rust Belt, I-Rock 93.5 will present the Four Freaking Years of Hard Rock: The I-Rock Anniversary Party on September 15, the night appropriately featuring four sets by gifted rock ensembles: Alborn, Through Fire, Iowa City's NonGrata, and the chart-topping Nonpoint.

Composed of vocalist Elias Soriano, drummer Robb Rivera, rhythm guitarist Rasheed Thomas, bassist Adam Woloszyn, and lead guitarist Jaysin Zeilstra. Nonpoint was formed by Soriano and Rivera in 1997. They released their first album, Separate Yourself, in the year of their origin, and their first major label album, Statement, in 2000. Over the past two decades-plus, Nonpoint has released numerous hit albums, three of which -- 2010's Miracle, 2012's Nonpoint, and 2016's The Poison Red -- landed on the top 10 of Billboard's Hard Rock chart, while 2014's The Return made it all the way to number one. Lauded as a mix of groove metal, hard rock, heavy metal, rap metal, nu metal, and alternative meta, Nonpoint has toured extensively and has had their music featured in various video games, movies, and soundtracks, and in 2021, the group announced the creation of their independent record label 361 Degrees Records.

Formed in 2016, Northern Illinois based alternative metal band Alborn consists of Justin Taylor (guitar/lead vocals), Alex Raser (drums/vocals), Zame Lewis (bass), and Nate Guske (guitar/vocals). Alborn released their debut EP Impairative in 2020, with followup singles “Full Circle," “Cause to Create,” and “Hindsight” taking them through 2021, and the rockers successes have included placement on Spotify’s “Rock Hard” playlist, SiriusXM Octane, and Music Choice. Alborn has also shared stages with the likes of Shinedown, Sevendust, Buckcherry, Adelitas Way, Badflower, Gemini Syndrome, and Plush.

Based in Omaham, Nebraska, Through Fire features songwriter Justin McCain on lead guitar, Grant Joshua Kendrick on lead vocals, Tyler Halverson on bass, and Zach Halverson on drums. They’ve notably racked up nearly 100 million cumulative streams and views in addition to landing massive syncs during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals and from the NBA, NFL, UFC, and ESPN with their standout single “Stronger," even serving as the theme for WWE’s Backlash. Along the way, Through Fire has notably toured with All That Remains, Fozzy, Seether, and other artists. And as a five-piece alternative-metal band from Iowa City, NonGrata combines a unique blend of heavy yet melodic elements to their sound, and known for delivering fiercely energetic live shows, the musicians have proven themselves a force to be reckoned with.

Four Freaking Years of Hard Rock: The I-Rock Anniversary Part gets underway at 7 p.m. on September 15, admission is free, and more information is available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.