The Four Horsemen: Metallica Tribute, January 31

Friday, January 31, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Performing from a heavy-metal repertoire that boasts 11 studio albums, eight live albums, three EPs, and 49 singles, the hard-rocking talents of The Four Horsemen: Metallica Tribute bring their touring show to East Moline venue The Rust Belt, their January 31 engagement treating fans to classics from the third-best-selling music artist since Nielsen SoundScan began tracking sales in 1991, selling in excess of 67 million albums in the United States alone.

Delivering deliver an unforgettable, note-for-note accurate experience that is guaranteed to surpass even the wildest dreams of Metallica aficionados, The Four Horsemen deliver the speed, the precision, the signature riffs, and the look of one of the most popular and influential metal acts in history. The group is devoted to bring crowds the sonic authenticity of vintage thrash songs with high-caliber execution – including the blistering vocals of the albums like no one else. There are no gimmicks on the stage, just sheer energy and chest-pounding, crowd-pleasing power – the very same intensity that drew millions to Metallica in the 1980s. As The Four Horsemen's guitarist/vocalist Sean Perry explains; “Fans deserve the highest quality reproduction of Metallica’s records and shows. That’s why we’re here.”

Guided by his vision and determination, the band have become heroes to their ever-growing fan base in the U.S. and are now spreading their wings to take over the globe. “I saw Metallica on the Black Album tour in 1991," Perry adds, "and that experience changed me forever. The sound, the energy between band and audience – from that moment on I knew what I was put on earth to do. Music is my life!” Little did he know that his thrasher heroes would play an even bigger part in his artistic future when he was approached by a Metallica tribute band looking for a new, charismatic front man in late 2006. Every live performance they have done has received widespread acclaim, and the band has taken the art of paying tribute to a new level of potency. Focusing on Metallica’s first four, classic albums – Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, and …And Justice For All – with a smattering of anthems from the all-conquering Metallica/Black Album, they deliver a show metal fans dream of.

Formed in 1981 by guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica itself has won 10 Grammy Awards from 26 nominations and had six consecutive studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200. Metallica ranks as one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, having sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, and has been listed as one of the greatest artists of all time by magazines such as Rolling Stone. The group's chart-topping singles, meanwhile, include such Billboard smashes as "Until It Sleeps," "Hero of the Day," "Turn the Page," "The Day That Never Comes," and "Cyanide."

The Four Horsemen: Metallica Tribute takes the stage in East Moline on January 31 with an opening set by WonkZilla’z Zombie Experience, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.