Frank Ray, May 18

Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With Rolling Stone calling it "a relief to hear a country performer engage with the Spanish-speaking world in a way that feels fresh and not resorting to cheap (or offensive) gimmicks," chart-topping singer/songwriter Frank Ray headlines a May 18 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, Rolling Stone adding that the artist "exudes the kind of sexiness that Enrique Iglesias might have if he'd decided to pursue a country-music career."

A native of Deming, New Mexico, born Francisco Gomez, the 37-year-old Ray's parents divorced when he was four years old, and he lived with his mother in Laredo and San Antonio, Texas. He then moved to Columbus, New Mexico, with his father, and it was through his moving that he began listening to not only country, but ranchera music. From 2007 to 2017, Gomez worked as a police officer in Las Cruces, New Mexico. After having success with performances on weekends and gaining regional commercial success with songs on the Texas country charts, Ray retired from the police force and began singing full-time. He released an EP titled Different Kind of Country in 2018 under his performing name of Frank Ray, and shortly thereafter performed as an opening act for Ashley McBryde.

In 2021, Ray signed with BBR Music Group and released his debut single "Streetlights," which features Ray singing in both English and Spanish. Ray was initially contacted by BBR staff after one of the staffers discovered a previous song of his, "Tequila Mockingbird", on a Spotify playlist, and later in the year, the artist issued another single titled "Country'd Look Good on You." This was followed in January of 2022 by his first performance on the Grand Ole Opry, while that same month, "Country'd Look Good on You" entered the top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts.

Since his professional debut, Ray has racked up two number-one singles and three top-10 singles on Texas Country Radio, has become a staff songwriter, and landed Frank Rogers as his producer. In addition to being named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Ray has appeared on USA Network’s Real Country, was profiled in the Los Angeles Times and on NBC’s Today show, and has shared stages in support of artists including Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Kip Moore, LANCO, Old Dominion, and Hunter Hayes.

Frank Ray performs his Rhythm Room engagement on May 18, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.